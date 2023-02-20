Why Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is a Not-So-Secret Reboot

Season 19 parallels this as on her first day Jules learns that she had slept with the Head of Orthopedic Surgery at the now-named Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack). The only difference with Jules and Link’s story is that Jules makes it very clear she will not be entering an intern-attending relationship like Derek and Meredith or Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) and Cristina.

Another throwback to the pilot episode is how Simone is late on her first day at Grey Sloan, much like Meredith was the last one to Webber’s intern speech on her first day. But unlike Meredith, Simone was late because she was simply just running late rather than because she was sleeping with an attending.

Loved Ones With Alzheimer’s

Meredith’s mother is award-winning general surgeon Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) who in the first season we discover has Alzheimer’s and is in a nursing home. This is something that Meredith is forced to keep a secret as a promise to her mother, which Meredith does until Dr. Ellis is until she is admitted to Seattle Grace in season 2 episode 3.

In season 19, Simone is the caretaker of her grandmother who also has the disease. Viewers and Simone’s fellow interns discover Simone’s secret when her mother shows up at the hospital in episode 3. Meredith’s own understanding of the illness and her own journey with looking after the mother leads to a great moment between Simone and Meredith.

The Shepherd Family Link

In season 1 and pretty much through Meredith’s whole time on the show, viewers witness the complicated relationship between Meredith and her mother Ellis Grey. Having a famous surgeon for a mother is hard but pair that with a mother you feel could have done better as a parent is even more difficult. It led to Meredith working extra hard to establish herself as a great surgeon without the added pressure of being Ellis Grey’s daughter,

Likewise in season 19, the show introduces Lucas who is Derek and Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) favorite nephew, which also technically makes the current interim chief of surgery Meredith his aunt through marriage. Like Meredith, Lucas doesn’t want anyone to know their familial connection so leads his fellow interns into believing that he is sleeping with his aunt Amelia. Unlike Meredith it takes a couple of episodes rather than days until the interns finally find out the truth in episode six.