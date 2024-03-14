Girls5Eva Season 3 Review: Still an Addictive Earworm on Netflix

This new season dabbles in a decent seasonal arc where the group strives to push themselves out of their comfort zone as they prepare for a make-or-break concert at Radio City Music Hall. This certainly generates high stakes for the six-episode season, but it doesn’t feel that different from the show’s first two years. Girls5Eva would benefit from heeding its own advice and working more to break its patterns and tackle new ground. This doesn’t mean that it has to be a completely new series for its Netflix years, but one feels as if this show could still challenge itself a little more than just continually playing the hits.

Each character gets their own mini-crisis to work through that doesn’t amount to much, but still allows for each Girls5Eva member to marginally grow. Gloria (Paula Pell) tries to embrace one-night stands even though she just wants to love and give her heart completely to someone. Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) takes the reins as the group’s lead, while she engages in a deeper look into her childhood, family life, and how she’s been perpetually coddled and lacks the necessary pressure in her past to push her to true greatness. Summer (Busy Philipps) experiences an identity crisis as she figures out who she is without Kevin — and men at large — for the first time in her life. Meanwhile, Dawn’s (Sara Bareilles) pregnancy looms over most of what she does this year.

There’s some sense of closure when it comes to Girl5Eva’s collective story arcs, but each character’s individual dilemmas are largely stagnant over the course of the season. It’s not until the final few minutes of the season finale that Girls5Eva speed-runs through solutions to everyone’s problems. It all feels like the bare minimum of work that needs to be done for these storylines. This further reflects Girls5Eva’s laissez-faire attitude and how it’s ultimately more about the gags than the character development and drama.

Unlike past seasons, Girls5Eva adopts a fun structure this year where each episode is set in a different city of the group’s tour, all of which is set to culminate in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. This formula keeps the narrative on track and facilitates perpetual regional gags that playfully poke fun at each of these locations, which include the Ozarks, Maryland, and Orlando. It’s an effective way to keep the series fresh and a six-episode season is just short enough that this device doesn’t wear thin.

Girls5Eva remains unabashedly itself and if this is the end, it at least goes out on its own terms. It does feel unlikely that it will return for a fourth season, even if it tees one up and thinks that it will. Regardless, this is still a fun, little epilogue that its fans will enjoy and the move to Netflix will likely bring more eyes to this cult-status comedy. It’s ultimately better to get a few more bars of Girls5Eva’s comedy than nothing at all, even if the song remains the song.

All six episodes of Girls5Eva season 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.