How Young Sheldon Foreshadowed The Big Bang Theory Finale (After It Already Aired)

In the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, which was a two-part episode, Sheldon and Amy win the Nobel Prize in physics for their work in super-asymmetry. Of course, the gang all go with the couple to support them, wanting to be there for the ceremony. There are some hiccups on Sheldon’s end, such as not reacting the right way to Penny and Leonard’s pregnancy and not caring when Howard and Bernadette want to go home for their children. He and Amy get in a fight over his behavior and it seemingly opens his eyes, which leads to one of the best moments of the series: Sheldon’s acceptance speech. After Amy speaks, it’s his turn and he decides to forgo his prepared remarks, expressing that this honor doesn’t just belong to him and thanking his mother, father, grandmother, and siblings before focusing on his “other family.”

He continues by explaining that he has been “encouraged, sustained, inspired, and tolerated” by the “greatest group of friends anyone ever had.” Sheldon then asks them each to stand one by one, introducing them and calling Penny and Leonard his “dearest friends in the world.” To make up for his initial reaction, he then recalls the moment the couple met and how Leonard said that their babies would be smart and beautiful, adding that “Now that they’re expecting, I have no doubt that that will be the case.”

He apologizes for not always being the friend that they deserve but shares that in his way, he loves them all before also turning to Amy to tell her that he loves her as well. The final scene of the show is the group seated in the living room, enjoying Chinese food, and laughing while the theme song plays.

Airing these episodes back to back was a brilliant storytelling decision and way to hammer home the true legacy of the series: found family. While there were plenty of laughs throughout both finales, it was impossible not to grow teary eyed— or full on sob— at how far these characters have come.

