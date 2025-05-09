Ghosts Showrunners On Season 4 Finale Cliffhanger and Season 5 Romance
Jay cuts a deal in the Ghosts season 4 finale. Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman tease what's next.
This article contains spoilers for all episodes of Ghosts season 4.
The fourth season of CBS’s Ghosts ends with “The Devil Went Down To Woodstone,” a finale that teases the possibility of more romance and otherworldly chaos in Woodstone Manor.
Sam’s (Rose McIver) novel dramatizing Issac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) life with a vampiric twist is finally ready to be released. She lies about having agoraphobia so Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant can host the festivities. This plan seems to be a win-win for everyone until Patience (Mary Holland) suddenly reappears, claiming there’s evil around. She then convenes an impromptu trial where Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) confesses her lusty thoughts about Pete (Richie Moriarty).
Unfortunately for Jay, the cost of good publicity for Mahesh is more than dollars. Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) reveals that he’s the PR agent and Jay technically sold his soul to Satan in the PR contract! How are Jay and Sam going to get rid of Elias this time around? One might expect this reveal to be the final scene in the episode, but it isn’t. Pete realizes he has feelings for Alberta as well. They talk about it, and this time, instead of a facepalm, Pete and Alberta’s lips meet.
Den of Geek spoke to executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman to find out their thought process on the romantic cliffhanger and other plot points from Ghosts season 4.
DEN OF GEEK: Ghosts season finales are infamous for having cliffhangers. This time, Jay’s soul is in danger because of Elias’ scam. What was behind this decision?
JOE WISEMAN: In the last couple of months we knew we wanted to end with another cliffhanger, and it seemed like a good one – that Jay’s soul is in the balance. We went through different iterations of how far to go, as far as rescuing Jay, or if that announcement is going to be the actual cliffhanger.
JOE PORT: I think we find it funny that Jay consistently bears the brunt of a lot of these ghost situations. He is an innocent bystander and it obviously has a lot of meaning for him, Sam, and the ghosts that he seems to be in peril right now. It leaves us a really rich place to start season five with Jay in trouble.
Patience from the season four premiere makes a return appearance and her blood on the wall routine is a wild card in the finale. Why does she have the creepiest power?
JW: When we shot Patience’s introduction scene from the season three cliffhanger, we thought there was a spooky creepiness which was a fun ghost flavor that we hadn’t had yet. We have all these ghosts, but we didn’t really have a creepy menacing one. We leaned into that and we were like, “Her power should be something pretty disturbing.” We spent some time coming up with ideas and it seems like making the walls bleed would be a pretty upsetting big power to have. It would give Patience a bit of leverage over Sam and Jay trying to run the B&B and try to impose her will on certain aspects of their life. We also loved how she was judgmental and didn’t understand a lot of things in the modern world and assumed everything was evil. It was a fun attitude to write.
JP: We liked that she was proven right at the end of this episode. She had an inkling about something and she was correct.
Pete and Alberta had a moment to close out the season. What’s next for them?
JW: Although the Pete and Alberta thing is not necessarily a cliffhanger, it’s a fun throw forward to, “okay, now what are things going to be like?” Their relationship is something that’s been in the air for almost every season. We’ve been teasing out Pete’s crush on her, and we’ve been slowly chipping away at Alberta’s reluctance and view of Pete. It felt like a natural way to end the season as the two of them finally share a moment.
JP: Pete and Alberta has been something that we’ve been slow burning. They’ve had a lot of missed signals and times when each was into the other. Now they’re finally on the same page and we’ll see where that takes us.
Do you believe Pete has become the “bad boy” that Alberta is normally attracted to?
JP: I don’t think he’s a bad boy, but he is broadening his horizons. He’s a little bit more worldly than he used to be … which was zero.
The episodes preceding the season finale also resolve some continuing storylines and develop the characters further. Let’s start with discussing how Joan has become a fan fave and her relationship with Sas.
JP: Joan’s Mid-Atlantic accent is reminiscent of all those His Girl Friday screwball comedies from the Forties. We also loved Taylor Ortega after hearing a random recording of her [composing a] modern-day text to send to someone but read in an old-timey accent. We were like, “Oh, she’s perfect for Joan.” She was a real fan favorite, and we liked her and want to see more of her.
JW: We had a lot of fun writing Joan. Partly because she’s a writer, but also her accent. Then we’d started the Sas virgin story this season and we wanted to resolve that. We felt that we were hitting that joke quite a bit. From a viewer perspective, I think Sas was due for a win. I think he’d been made fun of a little bit for this unfairly probably. We thought it’s great that the win came near the end of the season.
The series has expanded the rules that govern the ghosts. Sas and Joan’s initial attempt at intimacy resulted in an unexpected physics lesson. What has been your favorite rule so far that you’ve come up with?
JW: Any horizontal surface is solid to ghosts, and any vertical surface is not. The force with which Sas threw her onto the bed, Joan bounced off, and then ghosts just go right through the wall. We don’t claim that everything makes a hundred percent sense, but there is logic in this instance.
JP: Joan’s power was interesting to me. When Pete leaves, he starts to disappear after a few days, but Joan has mastered her roaming capabilities, given her longer time having that power. She’s built up a tolerance and can harness it and be away longer.
JW: I also liked, in the penultimate episode “Kyle,” we made a character who is the first person other than Sam who can see ghosts. Kyle said he got “Fabioed.” I don’t know why that results in so few people being able to see ghosts versus other people not being able to. We’ve been talking about that for a while. I like how we utilized Pete’s power. I think it was a little less coincidental that Pete’s out in the world encountering people that he would find someone rather than someone conveniently coming to the inn one day that happens to have the same power. This setup would have been totally fine, but I think it was much more elegant to have Pete go out in the world and find Kyle.
One of the fun things we get to talk about is that it’s hard to get new ghosts to Woodstone because part of the premise is that these ghosts are trapped. We’ve come up with car ghosts, poltergeists who are attached to people, other ghosts who are wanderers, and other ghosts who have been on the property, but we haven’t seen them yet for whatever reason. It’s always a really fun exercise to try to think of an organic and clever way that we can meet more ghosts. Now the Pete power has opened things up because he can go to other properties, and we can meet other ghosts. We still have to figure out how to make that relevant to the rest of our ghosts or make them just Pete stories. That’s a really fun part of world-building, figuring out what the different ghost powers and properties are, and how we can navigate them to meet new people.
Kyle, played by Ben Feldman, was one of many guest stars featured this season. Can you pick a favorite?
JP: I always love Odessa A’zion [who plays Stephanie]. I just think she’s tremendously talented, and we love having her come back. We love that it’s been an annual appearance, and we’d love to have her for more.
JW: Matt Walsh [who plays Elias Woodstone] is always great to have back. It’s such a fun character. He always does such an amazing, brilliant job. Honestly, it’s really hard to narrow it down to one. We’ve had so many great guest casts.
“I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago” finally answered fan questions about Stephanie’s death. What was the inspiration for featuring a chainsaw killer?
JW: When we came up with the cause of Stephanie’s death, we were thinking of tropes from the eighties and that decade had a lot of slasher films. As we introduce ghosts, we try to think about how they died and it’d be like, oh, okay, maybe she was murdered and maybe it was done in a creepy slasher movie way.
JP: We thought the prom night of it all was an eighties horror movie.
Speaking of movies and parodies, is there a specific vampire story you’re drawing on for Sam’s novel?
JW: There’s not one specific vampire thing.
JP: Joe and I are into vampire stuff, though. We wrote a pilot called “Eternally Yours” that is about two vampires who have been married for five-hundred years. That script was why they thought of us to adapt the American Ghosts. It’s been a long-gestating interest of ours, so we wanted to explore that territory.
Finding out more about Trevor’s backstory in “Pinkus Returns” tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. How do you balance the emotional moments with the humorous chaos the ghosts cause?
JP: A lot of Trevor’s stories end up being emotional, because he is still dealing with people who are alive and how his life touched theirs. I believe that’s when the show’s working at its best, when there’s a good marriage of emotion and heart, and comedy. Asher Grodman is particularly good at underplaying the emotion in a way that makes it land. It’s not sappy or overdone. He’s very believable.
JW: Like Joe said, it’s not just Trevor. Hopefully, we’ve been able to do a lot of powerful episodes with other characters, like the season three episode when we find out how Hetty died. Trevor is very recently dead, and a lot of the people he affected are still alive, and we can meet them.
Was there an idea for season four that fell through and was left on the editing floor?
JW: Not that I can think of off the top of my head, and if I did think of one, it might be something that we might want to do in the future, so we wouldn’t divulge it.
JP: There are always storylines and stuff that we just didn’t get to yet. I often read online, people are like, “Oh, they did this and then they just totally dropped the ball.” I was reading people saying that about Pete finding out that Donna’s a murderer, but sometimes we’re thinking about it, it’s just going to be a while down the line. We ended up revisiting that with Pete solving Donna’s crime. Because it’s such a big cast, we have a lot of stories that we don’t tie up. It’s great because there are many things to follow up on.
An Australian adaptation of Ghosts was recently announced. The French adaptation premiered recently and a German one is also in development. Are you involved in any of the other productions? Is there a chance for crossovers or future guest star appearances?
JP: The crossover ideas always seem to be confusing to us to think about, because why would there be a house where there’s another guy who got shot with an arrow through the neck, and another pantsless guy? I don’t know. I’ve enjoyed having Matt Baynton in the season two “Dumb Deaths” episode. We’d love to have more of the British creators on. I think that’s the best way for us to incorporate the roots of the show.
JW: Joe and I are not involved in any of the other adaptations.
JP: We’ve got enough work trying to do 22 episodes of Ghosts. It’s very heartening to see how it’s being spun off into so many different territories. It seems like a very universal story, and it speaks to the strength of the premise that the British guys came up with. We thought it seemed genius right away when we saw it, and it seems like it’s proven to be very adaptable.
JSW: It makes sense to adapt it in many different places because you can populate it with the ghosts who represent characters from that area historically. It makes so much sense why you need different versions of it.
Aside from developments from the Pete and Alberta storyline, what can fans expect from season five?
JW: Joe and I have discussed big picture things, but not in any formal way. We have a lot of ideas for all the characters and some ideas for arcs and stuff, but we’re going to start the room and dig in on May 12. Isaac’s stated goal from the very beginning of writing his autobiography is to have it adapted into a hit Broadway musical. There’s always chatter of, okay, is that going to happen? What will we see? There are no promises because we haven’t started talking about it, but that would be Issac’s wish.
JP: It’s not just that Jay sold his soul accidentally. It seems that Elias, this emissary for the devil, seems to be trying to actively murder him. It’s a lot to try to save Jay from, and it starts our group off in an interesting place. Patience could even play a role in helping to thwart Elias as we move forward. Kyle is also a big moment in the show universe because this is the first person that we’re meeting who can see ghosts, and we think that could come back in a big way down the line.
All episodes of Ghosts season 4 are now streaming on Paramount+