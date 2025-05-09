Ghosts Showrunners On Season 4 Finale Cliffhanger and Season 5 Romance

JW: I also liked, in the penultimate episode “Kyle,” we made a character who is the first person other than Sam who can see ghosts. Kyle said he got “Fabioed.” I don’t know why that results in so few people being able to see ghosts versus other people not being able to. We’ve been talking about that for a while. I like how we utilized Pete’s power. I think it was a little less coincidental that Pete’s out in the world encountering people that he would find someone rather than someone conveniently coming to the inn one day that happens to have the same power. This setup would have been totally fine, but I think it was much more elegant to have Pete go out in the world and find Kyle.

One of the fun things we get to talk about is that it’s hard to get new ghosts to Woodstone because part of the premise is that these ghosts are trapped. We’ve come up with car ghosts, poltergeists who are attached to people, other ghosts who are wanderers, and other ghosts who have been on the property, but we haven’t seen them yet for whatever reason. It’s always a really fun exercise to try to think of an organic and clever way that we can meet more ghosts. Now the Pete power has opened things up because he can go to other properties, and we can meet other ghosts. We still have to figure out how to make that relevant to the rest of our ghosts or make them just Pete stories. That’s a really fun part of world-building, figuring out what the different ghost powers and properties are, and how we can navigate them to meet new people.

Kyle, played by Ben Feldman, was one of many guest stars featured this season. Can you pick a favorite?

JP: I always love Odessa A’zion [who plays Stephanie]. I just think she’s tremendously talented, and we love having her come back. We love that it’s been an annual appearance, and we’d love to have her for more.

JW: Matt Walsh [who plays Elias Woodstone] is always great to have back. It’s such a fun character. He always does such an amazing, brilliant job. Honestly, it’s really hard to narrow it down to one. We’ve had so many great guest casts.

“I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago” finally answered fan questions about Stephanie’s death. What was the inspiration for featuring a chainsaw killer?