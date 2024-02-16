Ghosts Season 3 Episode 1: Producers Explain That Shocking Departure

Nine months was plenty of time for fans and celebrity gossip mongers to theorize which ghost left Woodstone and for what reason. Several fans even scoured social media posts from the cast to help their guesses. Den of Geek interviewed executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman to discover why they decided to have Flower head off and why mourning is such an intrinsic theme of the series.

Port and Wiseman are adamant that Flower’s ascension was not due to Sheila Carrasco being fired or quitting for any negative reason.

“We wanted the departure to be someone significant, someone that would have ramifications in the house and for all the ghosts, and for Sam and Jay, and not to have it be just a punch pull,” Port said.

The extended off-season meant more time to brainstorm ideas and consider multiple possibilities and all the internal factors involved. At the same time, however, there is a possibility fans may see Carrasco return to Woodstone in some way in the future.

“We’ve seen ghosts come down from heaven,” Port said. “Maybe we might even see somebody on a different plane of existence. We are not saying exactly where this is headed.”

Sam and all the ghosts feel Flower’s loss and give themselves time to grieve. Jay never saw Flower but still feels her absence. Thor has lost a lover and a friend and looks for signs of her presence around Woodstone. Jay explains to Thor about the Hindu principle of reincarnation into other beings. Later on in the barn that will eventually become Jay’s restaurant, a white owl is spotted. Thor immediately latches onto Jay’s comforting explanation and now believes the white owl obstructing repair work is a reincarnation of Flower. He demands that the owl be moved indoors. A guest complaint leads to a reversal of this decision.