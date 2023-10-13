Gen V Fans Predict a Major Cameo from The Boys

During “Welcome to the Monster Club,” Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) said he wanted Moreau because the rarity of her blood powers could speed up his work. Shetty shut it down, saying that Marie is off limits due to a mysterious “benefactor.” Some took this to mean Shetty herself is backing “Bloody Marie” for a place in The Seven, whereas others have cooked up some theories for a major cameo from The Boys.

Over on the Gen V subreddit, there was plenty of chatter about Marie’s benefactor. The most popular choice is Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar. The former Vought CEO was ousted in season 3, betrayed by adoptive daughter Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and hasn’t been seen since episode 4. Tying things together, we know that Marie was living at the Red River Institute after gaining her powers and accidentally killing her family. Marie was actually teased in the background of Red River during The Boys season 3, and it just so happens that the super orphanage is where Edgar adopted Victoria from.

Even though there’s been no official word on Edgar’s return in The Boys season 4, Esposito telling TVLine there’s a “great chance” he’ll be back is good enough for most. As for what Egdar is up to, u/SaltyPeppermint101 noted that if all supes have regular blood, Marie’s powers would be on a similar level to Neuman’s head-popping ability. In The Boys season 2, we saw Neuman rise to the top by blowing up the melons of anyone in her way, while season 3 saw her threaten both Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander (Antony Starr) with her unique set of skills.

After killing a civilian in broad daylight in The Boys season 3 finale, Homelander is expected to be even more unhinged in the next run of episodes. It’s rare that we see Homelander scared of someone, but imagine the dynamic duo of Edgar’s stare and the threat of Marie exploding your genitals to keep him in check. Edgar was backed up by u/ConnectedLoner, suggesting that Marie will be used to threaten Homelander, also being the first Black woman in The Seven while supporting Edgar’s return as CEO. Now that Neuman has gone rogue, Edgar could do with someone like Marie to help him intimidate the wayward supes.

Don’t be too quick to think this is a cut-and-dry spoiler. Redditor u/Justausername1234 points out that we see Neuman say, “This is your shot at real power,” to an unknown character in the Gen V trailer. Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy was a likely candidate for this exchange, but as he went down in a blaze of glory in the first episode, Marie seems like the logical choice. Neuman is on the path to becoming vice president of the United States in The Boys season 4, and with Marie not exactly showing an interest in politics, Neuman’s plans for her could help take down Vought.

It’s true that Marie and Neuman could be sisters in arms, with u/Forosnai concluding, “Might be the dick popping was foreshadowing that as well, since Marie apparently doesn’t know how she did that and doesn’t know the extent of her powers. Technically, a head DID pop.” Whoever is supporting Marie from the sidelines, it’s not looking good for Vought in season 4. Marie is climbing the rankings toward The Seven, and with several open spots on the team, “Bloody Marie” could be a mole from within to support The Boys in taking out those corrupt spandex-clad heroes.