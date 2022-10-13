It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: When and Where to Watch

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has been a Halloween classic since it first aired in October of 1966. Since the holiday special moved to Apple TV+ in 2020, it no longer airs on broadcast TV during spooky season as it did the fifty-four year prior. But that doesn’t mean that only Apple TV+ subscribers get to enjoy Charlie Brown’s Halloween hijinks.

According to a press release from Apple, they are once again making It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown available for non-subscribers for a few days in October. From Friday Oct. 28 through Monday Oct. 31, anyone with internet access will be able to watch the special for free on Apple TV+. All you have to do is go to tv.apple.com or make sure the Apple TV app is downloaded to your streaming device of choice.

If you don’t have an Apple device, don’t fret. The press release states that Apple TV+ is available on popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

For anyone not familiar with It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Apple’s official synopsis reads: “Costumes, candy, this classic special – some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.”