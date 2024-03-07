The Fallout TV Series Wants to Be Much More Than Just a Video Game Adaptation

Developed by the Westworld team of Nolan and Lisa Joy, Amazon’s Fallout isn’t a re-telling of any one game in the series but, in fact, a live-action continuation of the story set in the same timeline. (Elsewhere, Nolan has even described the series as “almost like we’re Fallout 5.”) The show follows its own path but without ignoring what’s come before from Bethesda Game Studios, the developer that has worked on the series since 2004, taking over from original creators Interplay Entertainment.

“It’s more creatively interesting to be able to build our own story in the world that they’ve carved out for us,” Wagner says. “That’s historically been the trajectory of Fallout. It’s traded hands many times, with different creative teams taking it over. It’s kept it fresh, kept it relevant. We chose to just vainly look at this as our Fallout.”

It’s no secret that Fallout is a game that has long been considered unadaptable, particularly because of the fluid nature of its RPG storytelling, which reacts to and morphs around the decisions players make throughout the journey. According to the showrunners, it would have been a fool’s errand to try to re-tell a story that no two players experience the same way.

“It was almost liberating that it would be impossible to adapt any one of the games faithfully because these are open-world games. Your experience playing the game would have been different than mine. You would have made different choices and played in a different order,” Robertson-Dworet explains. “If we tried to do it faithfully, half the gamers would have been like, ‘Wait, this is not the order that I remember.’”

As you would expect, creating an original story in this universe involved plenty of input from Bethesda and the studio’s executive producer, Todd Howard, who is recognized in the industry as one of the greatest game devs ever. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner describe Howard as a great collaborator, a “‘Yes, and’ sort of person” who was “very receptive” to their ideas, especially when they pitched things the games have never explored about the horrors of the breakdown of society. There’s one particular pitch that stands out to Wagner…

“When we delivered the pilot to Bethesda just to read, Todd’s first comment was, ‘You know, we never really tackled the incest thing. That’s a good idea,’” Wagner says. “That obviously could’ve gone the other way. But he was just like, ‘Hats off, guys.’” Longtime fans know that Fallout has tackled virtually every human depravity one can think of, including ritualistic murder and cannibalism, so coming up with a new way to make people shudder in their seats is quite the accomplishment. “That was what made him really proud to be working with us,” Robertson-Dworet adds.