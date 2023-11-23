Every New Girl Thanksgiving Episode Ranked

This is also the episode where Schmidt almost catches the loft on fire trying to thaw a turkey in the dryer, forcing them to use their elderly neighbor’s kitchen while she’s “out of town.” Unfortunately for them (and their neighbor) it takes them a bit too long to realize that she never made it to her sister’s and she’s lying dead in her bathroom for poor sweet Paul to find.

4. “Last Thanksgiving”

Season 6 Episode 7

As the name suggests, this is the last Thanksgiving episode of the series, and like the first it features Jess struggling to admit how she feels to an awkward boyfriend. This time, she’s looking to break up with Robby (Nelson Franklin) after realizing that she just sees him as a friend. And Jess isn’t the only one in this episode using the holiday to air out their relationship issues. Reagan (Megan Fox) bails on coming to the loft’s get-together at the last minute, leaving Nick feeling insecure and disappointed.

Schmidt’s father is also dealing with a breakup, putting a damper on the father-son bonding that Schmidt had planned after their decades of estrangement. As they celebrate the last Thanksgiving in the loft before Cece and Schmidt move into their new house, the gang also reminisces over the chaotic Thanksgivings that came before as they all anxiously approach this next stage of life and friendship together.

3. “Parents”

Season 2 Episode 8

Just because this episode is the only one without “Thanksgiving” in the name doesn’t mean it’s not one of the best. Not only do we get to meet Jess’ divorced parents Joan and Bob (played by the incredible Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner, respectively), but we also get to learn that Jess has spent a good chunk of her life trying various “Parent Trap” inspired schemes to get them back together – and this Thanksgiving is yet another attempt. What’s different about this time, however, is that Joan and Bob have been casually hooking up, but decided to keep it a secret from Jess so they wouldn’t get her hopes up.