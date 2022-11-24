The 9 Most Awkward Dinners in TV History

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is one of the scariest people ever put on screen, channeling the same fear into his opposers as psychopathic murderers do. His screen presence and intimidation are what have fueled nearly all of the conflict in HBO’s current crown jewel, and no moment displayed how the entire world is wrapped around his finger quite like Boar on the Floor.

This dehumanizing game’s intention was to snuff out a rat in the company, but all it did was further cement Logan as the antagonist. Without a lick of tangible violence, Logan is able to assault the entire WayStar Royco family when he asks Greg and Tom (Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen) to get on the ground and oink like pigs, replete with throwing them sausages while they’re begging for approval.

Jesse Pinkman Hides Behind His Water Glass

Breaking Bad Season 5 Episode 6 “Buyout”

For most of Breaking Bad, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) leads a double life. He pretends to be the everyman father to Walter Jr. (R.J. Mitte) and the downtrodden husband to Skyler (Anna Gunn), meanwhile he’s busy becoming the largest meth distributor in the United States with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) when he’s away from the house. These two worlds rarely collided in the beginning, but as Walter devolved into Heisenberg more and more they were bound to start entering into each other’s orbit.

This is never more uncomfortable, yet satisfying, than in the middle of the fifth season when Skyler comes home from a grocery run to see Walter having a meeting with Jesse on their living room couch. With their marriage already broken beyond repair, Walter asks Jesse to stay for dinner. The result is one of the funniest scenes in a series with many, and a scene that added some necessary levity to a show that was becoming unbearably dark by this time.

Dexter and the Trinity Killer Dine Together

Dexter Season 4 Episode 9 “Hungry Man”