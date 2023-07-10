Endeavour: Shaun Evans Doesn’t Think Morse Is Okay After The Series Finale

And that’s perfect, Evans tells PBS. “I feel like it would make all of our work as storytellers over the past couple of years less, had we left them in a harmonious place.”

“There are many things that I feel proud and pleased with, but I feel really proud and pleased that we left it there, in a way that strikes a chord, rather than pretending that, “Oh, and then he gets the girl and then he gets promoted and drives off into the sunset.” But actually, no, he doesn’t get those things, but continues.”

Stories that are left in a melancholy place, rather than a place of certainty and happiness, Evans tells PBS, are the ones that mean the most to him. Not that he’s a heartless person who wouldn’t have wished for Endeavour and Joan to be happy together, he clarifies. But he does question whether that would have really have been a happy ending?

“Do I wish that he would’ve ended up with Joan? Would that have even brought him happiness? I mean—at least this is my interpretation of it—I don’t think that even that would’ve brought him happiness. It may have brought him happiness in the short term, but then what? And I think there’s something kind of perfect about the glimmer of hope, Oh, had it worked out, that could have been a wonderful thing. But actually, would it have been a wonderful thing? I don’t know. Do you know what I mean? Because if it would’ve, why didn’t he do it?”

Endeavour’s other painful goodbye in the finale was to Joan’s father Fred Thursday. Fred’s story came full circle from the drama’s very first episode, with the return of corrupt police officer Arthur Lott. Fred went to criminal lengths to protect his son Sam, and was forced into hiding as a result. At least Fred was granted a reprieve from the death sentence many fans had anticipated was coming his way. “What’s worse,” Evans asks, complicating our sense of Fred having made a lucky escape, “to die or be banished? I wonder.”

Asked by PBS Masterpiece about what’s next for his own character in the years between Endeavour and Inspector Morse, Evans gives another less-than reassuring answer.