Endeavour: DS Arthur Lott’s Corrupt History

DS Lott and Constable Morse had taken an immediate dislike to one another. Lott mocked Morse’s Oxford university background and erudite theories, giving him the nickname “College” and wrongly supposing that he came from privilege. Lott tried to undermine Morse at every opportunity, especially when his superior detective skills led him closer to the truth about Teddy Samuels and the underage abuse Lott was taking bribes to help cover up.

While Lott was being bribed by Samuels to destroy evidence and turn a blind eye, DCS Crisp was being blackmailed to do it. Samuels groomed underage girls from Cowley Park School including Crisp’s teenage daughter Jenny, of whom Samuels had nude photographs, and who was a classmate of Mary Tremlett.

At Samuels’ “parties”, the schoolgirls were sexually abused by much older men, including the MP for Oxford North. Incriminating photographs of the abusers were held by Samuels as blackmail leverage over powerful men who included “judges, churchmen, councillors and peers” according to DS Lott, who crowed that Fred would never succeed if he went up against people of their rank.

ACC Clive Deare, Blenheim Vale and “the Square”

The powerful child abusers who attended Samuels’ “parties” were also connected through Morse’s perennial enemy – the Freemasons. When Samuels boasted to Fred and Morse of his powerful close circle, he corrected himself, “or should I say, square” in an allusion to Freemasonry. Fred’s response? To send Morse out of the room, give Samuels a bloody nose and take the incriminating photographs of Crisp’s daughter to give to his boss, who later resigned.

The MP for North Oxford was also forced to resign (at gunpoint) by a shady official employed by the government to clean up scandals affecting HMG, which was still suffering in the eyes of the public from 1961’s Profumo Affair. Presumably it was that same arm of the law who slapped the official seal on Morse and Thursday’s Series 2 investigation into the Blenheim Vale child abuse scandal.

DS Lott, it was revealed in the Series 9 finale, was part of the same police intake as ACC Clive Deare, and once acted as his bagman. In Series 2, Deare was revealed to have been one of a ring of child abusers who brutalised vulnerable boys at Blenheim Vale and used his position in the police to cover up the scandal. Deare attempted to kill Thursday and Morse, was shot dead by an abuse survivor at the end of Series 2, and the official story was that he had gone mad.