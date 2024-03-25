Edith Marsh is 3 Body Problem’s Most Compelling Easter Egg

“I thought I was the only one,” a woman who we know to be Tatiana says.

At first, it seems as though Tatiana is simply trying to connect with another stranger, bonding over their shared method of mourning. While Clarences’s wife gets a red velvet cupcake on her posthumous birthday, Tatiana’s father gets coconut cake. But then Tatiana moves the conversation to somewhere more uncomfortable, if not outright sinister.

“It’s obscene isn’t it? How fragile we are?” she asks. “My dad thought he’d walk me down the aisle. No. One mistake. One stupid mistake. He’s gone.”

Tatiana asks Clarence how Jennifer died. He says breast cancer and then asks how her father died. She says he was shot in the head. Clarence, clearly taken aback by this rare and unusually violent death for what was surely an old man reflexively apologizes to Tatiana’s loss. She tells him not to be.

“It’s a good way to go. It’s quick,” she says coldly.

And just like that, the real reason for this seemingly chance meeting has been revealed. Though he might not even realize it until later on when the shock of it all has died down, Clarence is being threatened. Clarence and his boss Thomas Wade (Liam Cunningham) have been investigating all of these strange happenings and this interaction from Tatiana is a forceful invitation for them to stop.