What is the Three-Body Problem in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem?

This article contains 3 Body Problem spoilers.

The orbit of the Earth around the sun is quite stable, and there are equations that can describe how the two masses pull on each other to keep our planet’s seasons and annual revolutions predictable. Such is the nature of two celestial bodies in a gravitational dance. But what if a planet, like that of the aliens in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, is being pulled around by three stars orbiting each other? The math then gets complex very quickly, and a multitude of variables make conditions almost impossible to predict.

Thankfully, all that the viewers of the Netflix series based on the Cixin Liu novel really need to know about the astrophysics concept referred to by the show’s title is that the home planet of the San Ti is the victim of the aforementioned unpredictability. Like weather systems or fluid dynamics here on Earth, the orbits in a triple star system are chaotic, and no civilization can thrive under the constant threat of suns that could come too close or retreat too far away relative to the planet’s position.

In 3 Body Problem, Ye Wenjie’s original message to the San Ti takes eight years to receive an answer, which means that their tortured planet is four light years away from Earth. There’s only one star that fits that description: our nearest neighbor Alpha Centauri, which is actually a three-star system made up of Alpha, Beta, and Proxima Centauri, the third of which has a planet in its goldilocks zone wherein liquid water — and thus life — can exist. So does that mean the three-body problem actually exists in nature?