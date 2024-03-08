Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Cast Give Us a First Look at “the Oxford Five”

What can you tell us about Will Downing?

I got a sense from the [audition] scenes of who he was. He seemed very British, actually. Quite stoic during a personally troubling time in his life. I got the part, and I subjected [producers] to many long Zoom calls where I asked them a ton of questions. What Will’s going through is one of the largest things a human being can face. It terrified me but I was really moved by his perspective. I wanted to try and capture that. He’s very brave in a sincerely humble way. I instantly fell in love with him.

What is the Oxford Five?

They’re sort of like the Power Rangers of physics. Maybe I’m the pink one. Hopefully, I am. They all have specialties. They’re all astoundingly brilliant, but they’re all radically different people.

Credit: Netflix

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

What can you tell us about Jin Cheng?

She’s one of the Oxford Five—the group of exceptional scientists who were brought together from across the globe. She was plucked from New Zealand and she eventually grows into her own and has a successful career. Jin is super driven and ambitious, sometimes to the detriment of her personal life. She’ll charge ahead to solve a problem, and until she finds some answers, she doesn’t stop.