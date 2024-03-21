3 Body Problem’s Biggest Character Change Explained

This article contains spoilers for 3 Body Problem season 1.

Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem is a tour de force of hard science fiction, but its deep dive into physics in passages that sometimes contain large information dumps must have been a true adaptation challenge to 3 Body Problem creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Fortunately, the writers were able to humanize the narrative by creating “the Oxford Five,” a group of scientist friends that divided the experiences of the novel’s single main character among them to create a more dynamic story filled with conflict, love, tragedy, and more.

The decision no doubt went beyond simply lending more emotional weight to the actions of the show’s protagonists; it also served to broaden the story from a singular Chinese experience that was the author’s focus to a more international, less male-centered perspective. Instead of merely following Professor Wang Miao, an applied physicist specializing in nanofiber technology, 3 Body Problem has Jin, Saul, Jack, Auggie, and Will all playing their own parts that Wang kept all to himself in the first book in Liu’s trilogy.

To be honest, Wang Miao wasn’t as fully fleshed out as his TV counterparts anyway. He played the VR game with a sort of academic detachment that became much more sympathetic in Jin Cheng’s hands. And although he felt the same stress that Auggie Salazar did about the ocular countdown, his emotional detachment during the nanofiber military operation in the Panama Canal was more like that of the show’s Raj Varma, and Wang didn’t even share his distress with his own wife, who in the novel was clearly concerned about her husband.