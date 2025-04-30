It’s Not the First Time Doctor Who Has Destroyed the Earth

“The Well” was an episode full of disturbing twists. So full of disturbing twists, that there was barely time to worry about what might have been the biggest one. We have discovered at least part of the reason the TARDIS can’t get back to the 24th of May 2025. Yes, the pyramids and Eiffel Tower and taxi floating in space might have been a dead giveaway, but now we know for sure – the Earth has been destroyed.

Properly destroyed. 500,000 years from now humans are supposed to be spread across the cosmos, “dancing” with all the aliens and evolving to look like trampolines. Instead, nobody has ever heard of us (or presumably, cat people, or evolved trees). For reasons unknown, the Earth is properly gone.

But it’s hardly the first time. Yes, the Doctor has saved the Earth more times than we can count, but it has to be said, they don’t have a 100% hit rate. In fact, over the course of Doctor Who’s history, the Earth has been blown up or rendered uninhabitable even more times than Gallifrey and Skaro combined…

The Ark (Season 3, 1966)

Doctor Who got barely three seasons in before the first time the Earth got smashed. Arriving on a colony ship occupied by humans and Monoids (one-eyed alien refugees who arrived on Earth and helped humans build their ark). The Earth itself is falling, steaming into the sun by the end of part two, but the Doctor barely even notices, he’s far more concerned with having accidentally introduced the Common Cold to a generation of humans with no immune defence against it.