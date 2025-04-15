Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa & Varada Sethu Interview: “Lux”, “The Well” & the Doctor’s Biggest Fear

Ncuti Gatwa: It does have a slightly creepy, slightly daunting element.

Varada Sethu: He was described as slightly creepy in the script because you can’t tell if he’s a dog or a pig, or a man. The way that he’s drawn is this sort of morphed creature-

Ncuti Gatwa: And you don’t know whether Mr. Ring-a-Ding is smiling at you or grimacing at you. There is an undetermined quality about him. Alan Cumming delivers this incredibly chilling performance because it’s this cartoon joy that’s got this undercurrent of danger running through. It was challenging but great to work on that episode. Then we spent the morning watching Scooby-Doo because we had to. We were getting turned into Hanna-Barbera cartoons, and that was obviously where it started. It was a new journey in our craft.

Varada Sethu: Every episode, I feel like I learned a new skill, a new way of performing. That was such a good example of having to play opposite a cardboard cutout, this little cartoon that’s talking back to you, and the absurdity of that, and also being turned into cartoons ourselves. They shot us acting out that scene. That’s why we weren’t just watching cartoons for fun, although it was also fun. We were watching it to understand the gestures that cartoons make because it’s a lot more heightened than how actors would gesture in a scene. They filmed us doing that scene, and then they animated it based on how we played it out. That day was so much fun, and we couldn’t wait to see how the cartoons turned out.

In addition to Mr. Ring-a-Ding, there is a historical element to “Lux” as well. What can fans expect?

Varada Sethu: Belinda and the Doctor go back to the 1950s. It was really fun. I didn’t think in my career I’d get to do a period drama where I got to wear a Marilyn Monroe wig and the yellow dress. I felt in my element, and I had a great time.