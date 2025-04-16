Doctor Who: What’s Stopping the TARDIS From Returning to Earth?

It’s Not Just the Doctor’s Driving (This Time)

The Doctor’s first companions, Ian and Barbara, took so long to get home simply because the Doctor didn’t know how to drive. Tegan Jovanka had similar trouble getting the Fifth Doctor to drop her off at Heathrow Airport for similar reasons. Even the Thirteenth Doctor’s “Fam”, Yasmin, Graham and Ryan, took a few goes between “The Ghost Monument” and “Arachnids in the UK” to get back to Earth.

At the very best of times, the Doctor simply hasn’t always been the best navigator. Or as the TARDIS itself put it in “The Doctor’s Wife”, it takes the Doctor where they need to go, which is not always the same as where they want to go.

But this time things are a bit more serious than the Doctor not being able to drive properly, and he’d know that if he ever actually looked at all those instruments on the TARDIS console rather than sticking his head out the door as if he was checking for rain. Because despite landing what he called “halfway” between Planet Missbelindachandraone and Earth, the empty space the TARDIS landed in was filled with debris including a London cab, the Eiffel Tower, an Egyptian Pyramid, and of course, the Statue of Liberty, because have you ever had an apocalyptic event if you didn’t destroy the Statue of Liberty? Something has happened to planet Earth, and on the day that Belinda left it.

This is hardly a new problem for the Doctor either. Depending on you count it Doctor Who is 62, 20 or (argue in the comments on the canonical age of the Doctor themself) – at this point they’ve done everything. But when the Doctor tried to return to Earth after it had been whisked away by the Daleks in “The Stolen Earth”, he was still able to land at the right point in time and space where there should have been an Earth. There are bigger problems here than the Earth simply not being there anymore (although the people of Earth might beg to differ).

Places the TARDIS cannot go

Whether or not the planet Earth is still in place on May 24th 2025 (in Doctor Who I mean), something is blocking the TARDIS from actually getting there. As to what that could be, the answer is – a plot device that Russell T Davies invented to justify keeping Belinda on the TARDIS for the whole series, probably something we’ve never seen before with a name like the Continuum Nexus or a Contemporaneous Schism (not a Time Fracture, the Doctor fixed that one).

But if we want to round up the usual suspects, we have got some clues as to things that have stopped the TARDIS getting where it wants to be before.