Dune: Prophecy Episode 2 Explained – Bene Tleilax, Tiran-Arafel, and More

Named for its founder Mohandas Suk, the Suk Medical School is the most respected medical institution in the Imperium. Because of the lack of machines in the world of Dune, only the Suk Doctors carry the medical knowledge necessary to protect the ruling classes. Thus, Suk Doctors enjoy a certain amount of autonomy within the Imperium, which helps explain Tula’s sense of gratitude when one arrived to examine the body of Mother Kesha.

The Agony and the Rossak Poison

The major conflict in “Two Wolves” involves Valya (Emily Watson) encouraging Lila (Chloe Lea) to experience the agony and access her genetic memories, sometimes referred to as “other memory” in the episode. To prepare for the agony, we see Tula preparing something called a Rossak poison.

Fans of the Denis Villeneuve movies might recall something called the Spice Agony, which Paul undergoes in Dune: Part Two. Although the Sisters in Prophecy just refer to the agony, the basic process remains the same. In both the Agony and the Spice Agony, a subject drinks from the Water of Life, a poison from the a mixture of water and the bile of a sandworm on Arrakis. If the subject survives the poison, they emerge with special powers, including access to genetic memories.

The Sisterhood, and eventually the Bene Gesserit, use the Water of Life as part of their method of testing and confirming a Mother Superior. Candidates spend years preparing their minds and bodies with techniques to resist the poison. Before that, when the forerunners of the Sisterhood were members of a amalgam of Buddhism and Islam called the Zensunni, they used a poison derived from a plant called Rossak as part of their ritual.

Over the centuries, as the Zensunni changed into the Sisterhood, the Water of Life replaced the Rossak. But the older method isn’t completely forgotten, as Tula demonstrates.

Other Memory and Lila’s Vision

Lila’s experience with other memories represents the most striking part of Dune: Prophecy so far. We’ve seen elements of the process in Dune: Part Two, when Paul takes the Water of Life to become the Kwisatz Haderach and when Jessica speaks with the still unborn Alia. But “Two Wolves” gives viewers the first full depiction of the process.