Dune: Prophecy Episode 2 Review – Undergoing the Agonies

Specifically, she talks about an incident from her childhood, when she and her brother Constantine were kidnapped by an enemy to the throne. Keiran responds in shock because the Corrino’s kept the incident secret, and yet Ynez states it openly.

The fight scene shows what Dune: Prophecy can be and what it too often is. It can be a rich character story, one that uses its sci-fi setting and compelling visuals to add depth to people caught in a battle between galactic powers. However, Dune: Prophecy is most often a show in which people stand in rooms and make statements, declaring things that are apparently supposed to be secret.

On one hand, the emphasis on revelation makes sense. “Two Wolves,” written by Elizabeth Padden and Kor Adana and directed by John Cameron, mostly deals in investigation after the horrible murders at the end of the premiere “The Hidden Hand.” Two people burned alive from the inside, Mother Kasha (Jihae) — influential member of the Sisterhood and trusted Truthsayer to the Emperor — and young Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior), the child groom intended for Ynez.

The surprise attack sends all of the show’s many schemers into a spiral to figure out what happened. Javicco and his wife Empress Natalya (Jodhi May) must not only deal with a direct affront to their power, but also Javicco’s feelings toward his former lover Kasha. Grief grips Pruwet’s father Duke Ferdinand (Brendan Cowell), who demands justice and threatens to disrupt the empire’s spice operation unless he gets it. But Ferdinand’s wife Orla (Laura Howard) urges caution, because she serves the Sisterhood.

Keiran and his colleagues in an anti-Corrino rebellion, including Harrow Harkonnen (Edward Davis) and the Fremen Mikaela (Shalom Brune-Franklin), see the attack as a chance to make their move against the Emperor. However, Mikaela recognizes clear attraction between Keiran and Ynez, which both threatens her secret rebellion and possibly also her even more secret work with Valya and the Sisterhood. For his part, Constantine uses the attack to slip away from the public eye and enjoy a tryst with the Duke’s older daughter Lady Shannon Richese (Tessa Bonham Jones), who has her own plans at work when she informs the boy about the power of spice.

Finally, there’s Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams), the former of whom sees the attack as a direct affront to the Sisterhood. Valya seeks guidance from her mentor Mother Raquella, whom she plans to contact by making young acolyte Lila (Chloe Lea), Raquella’s granddaughter, undergo the Agonies and access her genetic memories. The decision to put Lila at such great risk angers Tula and sets her plotting against her sister, but Valya remains certain that they must take immediate action against a direct threat to the Sisterhood.