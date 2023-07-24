The Walking Dead: Dead City Finale Just Set Up a Negan Twist

Negan’s Unclear Path at the End of The Walking Dead

As of the finale of the original TV series of The Walking Dead, Negan was looking pretty good in regard to his Xena-level redemption arc. After brutally murdering Glenn and Abraham, indirectly causing Sasha’s death, and nearly breaking Rick Grimes as a person back in the middle seasons of the show, he hit rock bottom in the Alexandria jail cell and slowly started to rebuild from the ground up.

By the finale, he had made at least one seriously heroic sacrifice and had been backed up by a community of people who had no reason to save him but chose to anyway. He and Maggie didn’t exactly resolve their differences, but they had a sincere heart-to-heart where they seemed ready to move on. Negan was off with his wife Annie, pregnant with their child, and Maggie was working toward a better future with her son.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Was a Fresh Start for Negan

Dead City wasted no time in shaking up that status quo as it immediately informed us that Negan fully abandoned his wife and child sometime after the finale. This is a heel turn in itself for someone who spent much of the final season of The Walking Dead telling us how much they matter to him, but, as always with Negan, this decision was not without its own complexity. He seems to sincerely believe they’ll be better off without him, yet has taken a young girl named Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) under his care.

Ginny believes that Negan is a good person and someone that she can depend on, and follows him all the way to NYC. She is deeply disappointed when he admits to killing her father, referring to her as a “debt” that had to be paid. Still, it’s hard to tell how honest Negan is being, as so much of this season has seen him intentionally distancing himself from those that care about him.

Although he tries to do the right thing at times, the genuine horror show of his past is never far away. Multiple times in this season, he’s gone nearly over the edge when it comes to doing what he feels he must, seldom trying to find a better way and instead resorting to hyperviolence at the first invitation. This is driven home only further by the appearance of The Croat, (Zeljko Ivanek) a sadist from his days of leading the Saviors that took things a bit too far even for them when he tortured and gutted a young girl, not totally dissimilar to Negan’s ward Ginny.

Maggie and The Croat Make Negan’s Past Inescapable

Maggie and The Croat are dissimilar at the surface, but they both share the ability to directly tie Negan back to the most horrific things he’s ever been involved in. While Maggie, as Glenn Rhee’s widow, is a daily reminder of his absolute worst self, The Croat represents a strange nostalgia for the monster of a man we met back in the original series’ season 6 finale. Each of them had their lives changed by Negan in starkly different ways, but in a strange way, that past self he’s trying to forget is hugely responsible for who they are today.