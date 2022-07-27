Doctor Who: What Would a Disney+ Deal Mean For the Show?

This week Bloomberg reported a rumour that Disney is in discussions with the BBC to acquire streaming rights to a new series of Doctor Who. The rumour has spawned a lot of takes, despite the report itself pointing out that talks are in early stages and nothing is guaranteed.

Not a Disney Princess

Some have pointed to the ambiguity of the phrase “rights to a new Doctor Who series”, wondering if the deal concerns the next season starring Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor, or whether this is an as-yet unannounced spin-off spawned from new Bad Wolf Studios subsidiary WHONIVERSE1 Ltd, which was filed for earlier this year.

It’s more likely that this deal simply concerns international streaming rights for the show. Doctor Who will not be leaving its home on the BBC, and would air on BBC One as usual, but also stream internationally through Disney+. The report says “The BBC would also air the program,” but doesn’t specify whether that would extend to channels such as BBC America, who have previously broadcast Doctor Who.

This in itself is not even particularly big news. Disney+ already streams the Australian ABC/BBC co-production, Bluey, and Russell T Davies’ own It’s A Sin can be found on the streaming platform only 18 months after it was first broadcast on Channel 4. So there is no need to worry yet about the 14th Doctor joining the legions of characters who now, hilariously, ‘technically count as a Disney princess’.