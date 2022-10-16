Doctor Who: What Jodie Whittaker (Literally) Took Away From the TARDIS

Whittaker went on to tell the story:

‘So when me and Mandip wrapped on the TARDIS, we heard ‘That’s a wrap on the TARDIS’ so we went all out!’ Laughing, she admitted: ‘We were yanking stuff off. When the TARDIS flies, there’s a mini TARDIS that spins that has a light inside – I snapped it off. I also took the [redacted for spoiler reasons] but I actually stole the one from season 12 so they were probably panicking when they needed it for that episode because I’d got it! So they obviously had to make another one because I’d stolen that.’

Whittaker and Mandip soon realised their mistake, as she amusingly explained that while their roles were over, the rest of the crew weren’t quite finished: ‘But then, it wasn’t a wrap on the TARDIS, it was a wrap on us on the TARDIS – they were going in for pick-ups and we were like “Errr, awkward! You’ll have to shoot around that”.’

Answering the question of her Doctor Who mementos more seriously, Jodie confirmed: ‘I’ve got my costume. Ray [Holman], the costume designer has given me other bits of the costume as well, and I’ve definitely got my Sonic.’

She certainly isn’t the first Doctor to steal their Sonic Screwdriver: both David Tennant and Matt Smith admitted to keeping theirs too, whereas Jenna Colman fessed up to stealing a piece of the TARDIS, as well as the neon police box sign. ‘I’ve got that in my dining room and it lights up,’ she said.

Jodie Whittaker’s habit of rehoming Doctor Who set pieces and props dates back long before her final episodes. ‘I nicked quite a few things early on,’ she said at the Q&A. ‘Like random things. I’ve got quite a bit of furniture. When we wrapped on a set I’d be like, “‘is anyone using that chair? I love that chair!’” So I’ve got loads, I’m a right hoarder!’