How Will Doctor Who Say Goodbye to Jodie Whittaker in Her Last Episode?

Chris Chibnall’s Swan Song

When it was announced that Jodie Whittaker was leaving the show, showrunner Chris Chibnall also confirmed his departure, meaning the pair started and ended their run on Doctor Who together.

We’ve also since had confirmation that both Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) have filmed their final episodes, and Doctor Who’s current composer Segun Akinola also announced he’d be leaving with Whittaker and Chibnall, so this regeneration is about more than just the Doctor. Not to mention the rumour that Ncuti Gatwa won’t be who Thirteen is regenerating into (more on that later.)

So here’s everything we know so far about Jodie Whittaker’s final reckoning as The Doctor:

When Will Jodie Whittaker’s Final Doctor Who Episode Air?

The BBC have confirmed Jodie Whittaker’s last episode will air as part of their Centenary celebrations this October. Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said the episode would air as part of a week of specials when talking about the Centenary at the Edinburgh International TV Festival in August. The BBC’s 100th birthday is officially 18th October so we can expect Doctor Who to air some time around then.

Do we know what the episode is called?

Well, not officially, but it’s recently been claimed by Whovians on Twitter that the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (not yet available in shops) reveals the episode is called The Power of the Doctor:

🚨💯📰 – CENTENARY TITLE OFFICIALLY LEAKED!



Jodie Whittaker returns, with Mandip Gill and John Bishop, for her final story this October.



DWM 582, not yet officially released, had revealed the title as:

“The Power of the Doctor” pic.twitter.com/icnmH3Q0iF — Tardis Central (@Tardis_Central) September 14, 2022

Is There a Trailer for the Episode Yet?

Oh yes. We saw it at the end of the last episode, Legend of the Sea Devils, and it’s very, very good: