Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor – New Trailer and Release Date Confirmed!

Welcome to the end of Thirteen’s existence. It’s time for the Doctor to do battle with the forces that mass against her, and their Master… The BBC has confirmed that Jodie Whittaker’s farewell adventure ‘The Power of the Doctor’ will air on Sunday the 23rd of October on BBC One.

That puts the Special exactly one year and one month away from Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary on the 23rd of November 2023, when former showrunner Russell T Davies will be back in the driving seat and is expected to introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor (as well as reintroducing a host of welcome and familiar faces).

Thirteen is going out with a bang, by the looks of the latest trailer, which features regulars Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson as Yaz, Dan and Vinder, alongside Jemma Redgrave as UNIT’s Kate Stewart.

They’re back alongside returning heroes Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred as former Classic-era companions Tegan and Ace. Oh, and not forgetting a certain Sacha Dhawan as the Master, plus a few other familiar foes. Take a look below: