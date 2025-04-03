Russell T Davies Interview: “Doctor Who is the Most Exhilarating Show in the World”

Nonetheless, we find showrunner Russell T. Davies over Zoom in enthusiastic form, and describing the new season as a “enormous adventure” with the “maddest monsters”. He’s excited for fans to see the Doctor and Belinda encounter an otherworldly version of the Eurovision Song Contest, an animated movie character coming to life, and wars in other galaxies. Read on for the inside story on why Belinda isn’t an outer space thrill seeker, why Davies loves watching Doctor Who weekly, and all about the four other writers who’ve contributed episodes this time around.

DEN OF GEEK: Which scene or episode was the most challenging scene for you to write this season?

Russell T Davies: The second episode where the Mr. Ring-a-Ding cartoon character comes to life in 1952 was a great and bold idea. But the challenge is always doing an idea justice. We don’t have an unlimited budget, how do you make that work? What do you do with a cartoon character once he’s come to life? What does he want? How does the Doctor handle that? It’s like every good idea is an awful lot of work. You only need to look at when Steven Moffat invented the Weeping Angels in “Blink”, which is a world-class idea. As he says himself, he could have made a feature film out of that. By now, we’d all be going to the cinema to see Weeping Angels 10 because it would just keep happening. Why didn’t we do that? It would just keep being brilliant. What I love about “Blink” is that every other part of the script is magnificent as well. Because having had a great idea, he then has to make the great idea work, so as to never let down the great idea. Every piece of dialogue with Carey Mulligan on that is the finest stuff we’ve ever watched because it’s all aware that it’s got a great idea behind it.

That’s why all writing is hard work, and Doctor Who in particular. Most scripts might be talking about divorce, or a drug problem, or a chase or something, but, actually, in Doctor Who, you’re doing it with a big concept, like a cartoon’s come to life, or we’re visiting the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, or Boom Beasts have taken over London. It’s huge in its scale. That’s the tricky thing, keeping your standards up, and never letting the show down. That’s why I love working on it.

Season one had two episodes by guest writers (Steven Moffat’s “Boom”, and Kate Herron & Briony Redman’s “Rogue“) and now season two will have four. Can you tell us more about working with the new screenwriters?

It’s so very exciting. They’ve actually been with us almost since the beginning, because it takes two years to get scripts to screen sometimes. We are constantly on the lookout for new talent. Juno Dawson is someone I’ve known for years in gay land, but her novels are also on the Sunday Times best-selling list. I knew she was a Doctor Who fan as well. She had done a Doctor Who podcast drama called Redacted for the BBC that only aired in Britain, but was very successful. I knew she’d be interested in joining this season.