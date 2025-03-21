Doctor Who Series 15 Cast: Meet the New Guest Stars

Christopher Chung

Australian actor Christopher Chung (Waterloo Road, Blitz) is the third Slow Horses alumni to join the new series of Doctor Who (we’re sure it’s a coincidence). He plays a character named Cassio and will appear in an episode that Russell T Davies is calling “one of the darkest, toughest episodes we’ve ever made. As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”

Rylan Clark

Who else would host the Intergalactic Song Contest but Mr Showbiz aka Rylan Clark? The TV presenter best known for Big Brother, This Morning and Gogglebox (as well as a couple of less than well-conceived TV quiz shows) will appear in the Juno Dawson-written episode, in which the Doctor attends what looks like the starry final of a Eurovision pastiche.

Evelyn Miller

Foundation, and Flowers in the Attic‘s Evelyn Miller, who can also be seen in the new series of Gangs of London, joins the Doctor and Belinda in what looks like episode one of the new series. Appearing alongside some shiny red robots with space guns, Miller is seen sporting a pair of the grubby space PJs that the Doctor and Belinda also wear in the episode, as seen in the first-look images.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Once rumoured to have been cast as the 15th Doctor’s companion before Millie Gibson was announced, EastEnders, Ludwig, Reunion and Code of Silence actor Rose Ayling-Ellis joins the cast for episode five, which Russell T Davies calls “one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made.” It’s an incredible performance, says RTD, marked by “terror, anger and bravery”. Sofa cushions at the ready!

Jonah Hauer-King

Pictured above in the second series of BBC period drama World on Fire, Jonah Hauer-King was also spotted in the Doctor Who series 15 trailer and is heavily rumoured to be playing Ruby Sunday’s boyfriend. Hauer-King is known for having played Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie, and for the roles of Harry in World on Fire and Lali in The Tattoist of Auschwitz.

Alan Cumming (Voice)

Returning to Doctor Who after playing King James I in 13th Doctor-era episode “The Witch Finders” will be Scottish actor Alan Cumming, seen recently as the host of the US version of reality lie-detector show The Traitors. Cumming will be voicing the role of 1950s cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding, a creation who steps out of the screen and causes chaos for the Doctor and Belinda.