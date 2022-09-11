Matt Smith Deserved Better Than Morbius and Now Has It with House of the Dragon

… But it does at least have Matt Smith. On paper, Smith’s Milo is so generic that under normal circumstances, it would be a mystery as to how he could carry a meme, never mind the antagonistic weight of a blockbuster movie. Yet onscreen, and when coupled with Smith’s little smirk as he shimmies across a walk-in closet, the reason it works is obvious: Smith is an immense character actor talent who, like many before him, has been wasted in the most dire of superhero movie drivel.

It wasn’t always this way, nor would it remain so as viewers of HBO’s new hit fantasy series, House of the Dragon, soon discovered. Once upon a time, Smith starred in one of the most popular genre properties on television: although one literal oceans away from Sony Pictures’ misbegotten attempt to build a shared Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man.

In 2010, Smith debuted to much fanfare and trepidation as “the Doctor” in BBC’s long-running sci-fi/fantasy series Doctor Who. As the eleventh actor to play the body-swapping alien in a time-traveling police box, aka the TARDIS, there was some initial skepticism toward Smith taking on the role. After all, at age 28 he was (and remains) the youngest actor to play the Doctor. Smith also was following the most popular thespian to inhabit the character (at least in the UK) since the show soft-rebooted in 2005: David Tennant.

Yet one look at how charmingly Smith’s Doctor connected with young Amelia Pond (Caitlin Blackwood) over fishsticks and custard, and most audiences were instantly smitten. Here was a performer who could slide into the Doctor role as comfortably as all those bowties. And whereas there was a forlorn romantic quality to Tennant’s Doctor, there was something irresistibly convivial about Smith’s version of the character: he’s the big kid who never grew up, or at least he pretends to be since it hides away the ghosts we only glimpse in moments of solitude.

Smith struck a nerve while leading Doctor Who for three series across four years, which included being the main Man in the Blue Box during the show’s 50th anniversary and its explosion in popularity in the U.S. Perhaps for that reason Smith was ready to move on to Hollywood.

Since arriving Stateside, the actor’s career has been on two tracks: that of an interesting, often jittery inscrutable presence in indie movies and television series—and the undeniable talent squandered on bland, soulless blockbusters that wish to tap into his comic con clout with genre fans.