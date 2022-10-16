Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Is Not Giving Ncuti Gatwa Advice

‘I’m not even slightly embarrassed about crying about it,’ she laughed through tears, ‘The fact that us lot will be friends for life but that this family grows and it will be bigger than us, and it’ll go on and Ncuti will be extraordinary and he will bring an audience that we haven’t reached and his performance will be so magical, and now we get to sit back and enjoy it as the fans that we can be now, and knowing that whatever is to come, we were once a part of that.’

To a round of applause, Whittaker concluded ‘We’re in the family, and they can’t kick us out!’

Mandip Gill was similarly short on advice for the next Doctor (‘What would be the point?’ she agreed), jokingly offering: ‘Wagamama’s is really nice on Cardiff Bay!’ Referring to the return of companions Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred in the Centenary special, Gill added ‘We’re always going to be a part of it. I mean, you’ve just seen what can happen in years to come so, if they need another Companion, I will answer that call!” To which Chris Chibnall comically told her ‘Have some decorum!’, and Whittaker joked ‘I’ve handed my CV to Russell… changed my age!’

It’s become a sort of unofficial tradition for Doctor Who stars to pass on advice to their successors as they take on the role of the Doctor.

Peter Capaldi was asked the same question about Jodie Whittaker back in 2017, and like Whittaker, his advice was brief: ‘Just enjoy it because it’s absolutely incredible.’ And Whittaker also revealed that the week before her casting was announced, she got more advice from Capaldi alongside David Tennant and Matt Smith:

‘I think the thing that was the overriding message was that you are going to have the time of your life,’ she recalled. ‘Also, that this is like no other job, and it’s completely unique for every single person who plays the part.’