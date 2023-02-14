Doctor Who’s Greatest Romance

Love Conquers All?

Moffat regularly puts his characters through a worse time than they’d get in a rom-com. Clara and Danny have – for Doctor Who – a fairly standard rom-com plot which ends abruptly when he dies in a traffic accident, ultimately choosing to save another life instead of returning. Then Clara dies before being restored by the Doctor’s sacrifice, free to be her own version of the Doctor – rather than with a person, she’s in love with the lifestyle. Bill, likewise, is converted into a Cyberman, the Doctor sacrifices himself to stop the Cybermen, and Bill is restored to her former self by a sentient puddle that’s taken the body of someone she fancied. Happy romance times ensue.

Amy Pond, though, is kidnapped, her baby stolen, a substitute melts in her arms, and due to time travel she doesn’t get to raise the child. We don’t see the repercussions of this on Amy until the following series, where she is leaving Rory because she can no longer have children and knows he wants them. This is a poor attempt at addressing an incredibly traumatic sequence of events. It concludes when the Doctor engineers a situation whereby Amy and Rory can resolve their problems, apparently forever. That’s it. Idealised love conquers all. Amy and Rory end up happy together in Earth’s past and adopt a child in a situation partly forced on them.

Head in the Stars

All of which brings us neatly onto Susan. The Doctor’s granddaughter leaves the TARDIS when the Doctor sees she has fallen in love with David, a human freedom fighter, and so locks her out of the TARDIS on a post-apocalyptic Earth that needs to be rebuilt after the Dalek invasion. The Doctor does this because he knows Susan won’t leave him voluntarily. And so Susan is left in the ruins of London with the first person she seems genuinely affectionate towards. This is an idealised version of love where we’re expected to think Susan and David will definitely live happily ever after, albeit against a backdrop of resource-poor wastelands with little-to-no infrastructure. David will most likely die centuries before Susan. Also she did not choose this for herself. You’d be forgiven for thinking this wasn’t all that romantic.

Romance as a genre has some acknowledged problems (Clearly the First Doctor and Susan have never seen Frozen). Susan’s departure relies on the happily ever after genre convention to work, because once you acknowledge the reality of the situation it’s clearly a very risky strategy.

Doctor Who can, and does, acknowledge reality sometimes, but often its head is in the stars. The second companion to leave and get married off does so in similar circumstances: Vicki escapes the fall of Troy with Troilus and in the confusion the Doctor leaves without her. Again, it’s best not to speculate as to how Vicki will speak the language with the TARDIS gone, or how they will survive after the city is destroyed, only be assured that their love is strong and they will face a happier fate. Why? Romance. If you think of the contrivances of Shakespeare comedies this sort of thing makes more sense.

The Doctor Ends Up Alone

It could actually be worse: In ‘The Invasion of Time‘ Leela – a warrior of the Sevateem tribe – ends up staying behind on Gallifrey because she’s decided to marry Andred (the leader of the Time Lord guards). The script does barely anything to indicate this is likely to happen, so this jarringly out-of-character moment arrives without warning. This is not the only example either, with Peri surviving almost-certain death to marry a warlord played by Brian Blessed.