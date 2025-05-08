Doctor Who Writer Teases Episode Five: “The Barbershop is a Safe Place To Be…”

DEN OF GEEK: In our previous interview, Russell T. Davies talked about how you joined Doctor Who as a guest screenwriter. Can you tell us your side of the story?

INUA ELLAMS: I’ve been working my butt off in this television or screen industry for about 12 years, and this episode is the first thing that’s been made. When I heard Russell T. Davies was announced as the showrunner, I was really excited. I told my agent, ‘Great. I’m a huge fan of Russell’s work. This is brilliant. Could you tell him that I’d love to write for the show?’ His agent responded saying, ‘Russell is way too busy. He can’t take any meetings, he’s focused on crafting out the big story,’ which he was. My agent told me that, and she saw my soul leave my body, and then she said, ‘You know what? Why don’t you just slide into his DMs? Just drop him a message on Instagram.’ I did, and within an hour, Russell wrote back and said, ‘Oh my God, Inua, I really love your work. Would you write for us?’ I said yes. That’s how the episode came about.

When you started working on the episode, did Davies give you any parameters, or did he give you full creative control?

I went to him first with one other story, which he loved, but another writer was working on a similar story, and we weren’t sure or not if that writer would turn in the script. Eventually, that writer didn’t, but because of that, Russell said, ‘Okay, why don’t you just do something set in one location at a barbershop?’ I thought, ‘Ah, I can do that.’ I’d written a play called Barbershop Chronicles, which he had loved, and we had friends in common who were in the play and were in a previous TV series of his Cucumber, which I loved. It made perfect sense for me.

The barbershop plays an important role in African and Black diaspora cultures. What should viewers know before they watch the episode?

For me, it was important to try and tell a story there. Ice Cube has made four films set inside the Barbershop. Also, there’s that famous scene in Coming to America. What it does for audiences, what it does for the Black men who loved that show, who loved and understood implicitly what was happening in both movies, is the same thing that it offers African men or men of African origins. The barbershop is a safe place to be loud, boisterous, to take up space, to tell stories, to be gregarious without the prying eyes, without feeling like we need to dampen our loud spirits. A space without fear of our enthusiasm being mistaken for aggression, where we can be subtle and larger than life and small; where we let our guard down, where we let other men beautify us. When you’re cocooned in the barber’s cloth, you have to sit still and be taken care of. It’s a place where we negotiate masculinity at its most extreme and its most subtle. It’s constantly evolving and changing. You’re negotiating intergenerational power dynamics all the time. If I sit in the chair and an elder walks in, do I have to get up because of him? Who do I call uncle? Who do I talk to like a little boy? It’s a socially dynamic space, and constantly shifting.