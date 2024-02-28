The Terrible Superhero That Is Somehow Owned by Both DC and Marvel

DC and Marvel have given the world some of the greatest characters in pop culture: Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and D-Man (yes, some of us like D-Man). So if the two companies were to put their heads together and come up with a character that they could share, that character would be the greatest comic creation of all time, right?

Well, if that’s what you think, then let me introduce you to Axel Asher, aka Access. And let me tell you right from the beginning, that he is not the greatest comic creation of all time.

A History of Crossovers

Before going too far into the history of the greatest comic find of his generation, we have to put the distinction between the big two into their proper context. Long before Snyder bros blasted the MCU for making unserious movies about people in colorful tights, long before Marvel Zombies knocked DC for dealing in boring gods, kids bought comics with their favorite superheroes and the creators took any work they could get. In fact, so little did people care about the borders between universes back in those days that Marvel and DC even crossed over with each other at several points, with each company’s biggest characters stepping into each other’s worlds without much explanation as to how it was possible. It just was.

In the first DC/Marvel crossover (not counting a co-production of Frank L. Baum’s The Wizard of Oz), 1976’s Superman vs the Amazing Spider-Man (written by Gerry Conway, penciled by Ross Andru, inked by Dick Giordano, colored by Jerry Serpe, and lettered by Gaspar Saladino), Peter Parker and Clark Kent just happened to attend the same reporters’ conference. In 1992’s Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire (written by Dennis O’Neil, penciled by Barry Kitson, inked by James Pascoe, colored by Matt Hollingsworth, and lettered by Ken Bruzenak), Frank Castle drives into Gotham looking for Jigsaw when he runs afoul of Batman (well, the Jean-Paul Valley Batman, anyway). No universal distinctions needed.