Disney+ New Releases: September 2024

Spooky season is starting early on Disney+ this month with the arrival of Marvel’s Agatha All Along on Sept. 18. After the events of WandaVision, this series follows witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she journeys down the Witches’ Road on a quest to regain her powers. With her memories restored by a mysterious teen, Agatha gathers a coven of witches, each with their own reason for traversing this dangerous road and facing its trials.

Other notable additions to Disney+ this September include Dancing with the Stars, which returns this month with its thirty third season on Sept. 17 and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Sept. 13), a different take on the galaxy far, far away that we know and love. When Sig Greebling unearths a powerful artifact from a Jedi temple, he’s thrust into an adventure in a wild and twisted version of the galaxy where the characters we know and love might be a little different than we remember them.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this September.

Wednesday, September 4

New Library Titles