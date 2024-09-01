Disney+ New Releases: September 2024
Marvel's Agatha All Along is among the highlights of the new releases on Disney+ this September.
Spooky season is starting early on Disney+ this month with the arrival of Marvel’s Agatha All Along on Sept. 18. After the events of WandaVision, this series follows witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she journeys down the Witches’ Road on a quest to regain her powers. With her memories restored by a mysterious teen, Agatha gathers a coven of witches, each with their own reason for traversing this dangerous road and facing its trials.
Other notable additions to Disney+ this September include Dancing with the Stars, which returns this month with its thirty third season on Sept. 17 and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Sept. 13), a different take on the galaxy far, far away that we know and love. When Sig Greebling unearths a powerful artifact from a Jedi temple, he’s thrust into an adventure in a wild and twisted version of the galaxy where the characters we know and love might be a little different than we remember them.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this September.
Wednesday, September 4
New Library Titles
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
September 5
Disney+ Originals
- Are You Sure?! – Episode 6
September 7
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)
September 8
New to Disney+
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere
September 11
New Library Titles
- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
September 12
Disney+ Originals
- Are You Sure?! – Episode 7
September 13
New Library Titles
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, September 17
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
September 18
New Library Titles
- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)
- How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
- L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
September 19
Disney+ Originals
- Are You Sure?! – Episode 8
September 24
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
September 25
New Library Titles
- FLY
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
New to Disney+
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel – New Episodes
September 27
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes