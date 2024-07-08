Agatha All Along Trailer Just Introduced a Key Part of Marvel’s Future

Of course, comic readers know that Billy has a much bigger role in the Marvel Universe. The teen Billy debuted as the Asgardian, an adolescent variation on Thor, alongside Hulkling, the Captain America-esque Patriot, and Iron Lad, all members of the Young Avengers. Over time, Billy Kaplan learns that he is a reincarnation of Billy Maximoff, one of the two twin children conjured by the Scarlet Witch (yes, that is weird, but it’s comics everyone!).

As in the comics, WandaVision revealed that the twins Billy and Tommy were manifestations brought to life by Wanda while still grieving the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. However, an alternate reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that Billy and Tommy do exist in some form. One imagines, then, that Locke’s Billy Kaplan will somehow inherit the identity of Billy Maximoff, giving him Wanda’s powers, leading to his eventual membership in the Young Avengers.

The original Young Avengers came together at the behest of Iron Lad, later revealing himself to be a teenage Nathaniel Richards, who needed a team of heroes to replace the then-dead Avengers (they got better) and stand against his adult self, better known as Kang the Conqueror. After the threat of Kang was thwarted, the Young Avengers added to their number Speed (Billy’s twin brother Tommy), Kate Bishop, Ant-Man’s daughter Stature, and others.

The MCU has teased the coming of the Young Avengers for some time, as the young heroes of the world pop up across projects. In addition to Kate Bishop and Stature, we’ve already seen members Patriot (Eli Bradley, grandson of Elijah Bradley, played by Elijah Richardson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki. And while Kang is off the board for now, a teen version not played by Jonathan Majors wouldn’t be much of a stretch.

In fact, the only key member of the Young Avengers still missing is Hulkling, the shapeshifting Kree/Skrull scion who eventually becomes emperor of the two empires and, more importantly, Billy’s husband. But he can’t be too far behind. Because, as the Agatha All Along trailer shows, these teens might be part of a larger universe, but it’s getting smaller every day.

Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 18.