Agatha All Along First Look Image Reveals Deep Cut Marvel Characters

The big reveal at the end of WandaVision wasn’t just a shock to TV watchers. Of course, Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha stole the screen from stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany because, well, she’s Kathryn Hahn. But not even Marvel Zombies expected that it was Agatha all along.

That’s partially because the Agatha Harkness of Marvel Comics has little to do with the spitfire played by Hahn. The comics Agatha is an elderly woman who splits her time training Wanda and serving as nanny for the Fantastic Four, not a trickster villain.

The willingness to change up canon that WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer showed makes the first look at Agatha All Along something of a surprise. As presented by Empire, the image shows Agatha with her own coven, consisting of some witches drawn from deep Marvel lore. Joining her is Broadway legend Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Orange is the New Black cast member Ali Ahn as Alice Gulliver, and Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, a character created for WandaVision, reprising her role.

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK 🧙‍♀️#AgathaAllAlong sees the MCU villain join a "disparate, mixed bag of witches," creator Jac Schaeffer tells Empire: "What they have in common is that they're covenless."



READ MORE: https://t.co/TevnYTRdDc pic.twitter.com/kwzQWVBZVe — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 28, 2024

With a few rare exceptions, MCU viewers and Marvel readers alike will be meeting Lilia, Jennifer, and Alice for the first time when they check out Agatha All Along. Of that trio, Jennifer Kale has to most substantial history. Created by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler for 1972’s Fear #11, Kale succeeded her father as the head of a cult worshiping the ancient Atlantean sorceress Zhered-Na. Kale has interacted with many Marvel heroes over the years, playing key roles during the Initiative and Dark Reign eras that followed the superhero Civil War.