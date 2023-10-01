Disney+ New Releases: October 2023

A new version of R.L. Stine's Goosebumps is coming to Disney+ this October, but Loki is sure to rule the month with season two of his Marvel series incoming.

By Kirsten Howard | | | Comments count:0
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Photo: Marvel/Disney

Disney+ is getting into the spooky swing of things by releasing the house of mouse’s latest blockbuster Haunted Mansion to streaming this month, but there’s much more ahead on the service for all the little boils and ghouls to enjoy!

Genre fans will be delighted to hear that there’s a brand-new spin on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October. The new horror-comedy show is headed up by Scream King Justin Long (Tusk, Barbarian, Jeepers Creepers) and follows five teens who accidentally release supernatural forces and must work together to recapture them, all while discovering their parents’ juicy secrets from their own teen eras.

The jewel in Disney+’s crown this October belongs to the God of Mischief, though. That’s right, the MCU’s most popular series Loki is finally back for a second season, and we’ll be finding out how Thor’s brother (adopted) will be faring against all the multiversal Marvel chaos he unleashed at the end of season 1.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October…

Sunday, October 1

New Library Titles

  • Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

Monday, October 2

New Library Titles

  • Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Tuesday, October 3

Live on Disney+ 

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) 

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 8 Finale

Wednesday, October 4

New Library Titles

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

Thursday, October 5

Disney+ Originals 

  • Loki (Season 2) Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT) 

Friday, October 6

New Library Titles

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Camping Out 
  • Chips Ahoy 
  • Fiddling Around 
  • Inferior Decorator 
  • Old MacDonald Duck
  • When the Cat’s Away
  • Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Tuesday, October 10

Live on Disney+ 

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) 

Wednesday, October 11

New Library Titles

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
  • Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
  • The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
  • Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

Disney+ Originals 

  • 4EVER Premiere – All Episodes Streaming 

Thursday, October 12

Disney+ Originals

  • Loki (Season 2) Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Friday, October 13

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Premiere – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Tuesday, October 17

Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 18

New Library Titles

  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Thursday, October 19

Disney+ Originals

  • Loki (Season 2) Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Friday, October 20

New Library Titles

  • Werewolf by Night in Color

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Episode 6

Tuesday, October 24

Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 25

New Library Titles

  • Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
  • Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes) 

New to Disney+

  • Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, October 26

Disney+ Originals 

  • Loki (Season 2) Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Friday, October 27

New Library Titles

  • Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

Disney+ Originals

  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red Premiere 

New to Disney+

  • Goosebumps Episode 7

Tuesday, October 31

Live on Disney+

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
