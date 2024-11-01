Disney+ New Releases: November 2024

Disney+ is starting off November strong with a tribute to the legendary composer John Williams. Music By John Williams drops on the first of the month and offers an inside look at Williams’ life, his process, and all of the creatives he’s inspired along the way.

The month is bookended by another music documentary with the premiere of Beatles ’64 on Nov. 30. This film by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi shows the Beatles at the height of their fame. With restored footage from David and Albert Maysles, Beatles ’64 offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the band and the cultural movement they inspired.

As far as scripted content goes, the original movie Out of My Mind also arrives on Disney+ this month (Nov. 22). Based on the novel of the same name by Sharon M. Draper, this movie follows sixth grader Melody Brooks, who is nonverbal and in a wheelchair due to Cerebral Palsy, as she is finally offered the same opportunities as her fellow classmates and is able to reach her full potential.

An Almost Christmas Story has the potential to be your next holiday classic. The animated film follows Moon, a curious young owl, and Luna, a lost young girl, as the two help each other navigate the City and find their way back home.