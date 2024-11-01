Disney+ New Releases: November 2024
The Music of John Williams and An Almost Christmas Story highlight Disney+'s new releases in November
Disney+ is starting off November strong with a tribute to the legendary composer John Williams. Music By John Williams drops on the first of the month and offers an inside look at Williams’ life, his process, and all of the creatives he’s inspired along the way.
The month is bookended by another music documentary with the premiere of Beatles ’64 on Nov. 30. This film by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi shows the Beatles at the height of their fame. With restored footage from David and Albert Maysles, Beatles ’64 offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the band and the cultural movement they inspired.
As far as scripted content goes, the original movie Out of My Mind also arrives on Disney+ this month (Nov. 22). Based on the novel of the same name by Sharon M. Draper, this movie follows sixth grader Melody Brooks, who is nonverbal and in a wheelchair due to Cerebral Palsy, as she is finally offered the same opportunities as her fellow classmates and is able to reach her full potential.
An Almost Christmas Story has the potential to be your next holiday classic. The animated film follows Moon, a curious young owl, and Luna, a lost young girl, as the two help each other navigate the City and find their way back home.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this November.
November 1
New Library Titles
- Prince William: We Can End Homelessness (S1, 2 episodes)
New to Disney+
- Music By John Williams – Premiere
Disney+ Originals
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
November 2
New Library Titles
- Endurance
November 5
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
November 6
New Library Titles
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
November 11
New Library Titles
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)
November 12
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
November 13
New Library Titles
- Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life
November 14
New Library Titles
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
November 15
New to Disney+
- An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere
November 18
New Library Titles
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)
November 19
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
November 20
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
November 22
New to Disney+
- Out of My Mind – Premiere
November 25
New Library Titles
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)
November 26
Live on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) -New Episode Live at 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location
November 27
New Library Titles
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
November 29
New Library Titles
- Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
- Mary Poppins Special
- Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
- Oz the Great and Powerful
November 30
New Library Titles
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
New to Disney+
- Beatles ‘64 – Premiere