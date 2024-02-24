Why It’s Impossible to Do a Beatles Biopic in a Single Movie

As a musical unit, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr enjoyed the most unique experience in popular entertainment. While Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra similarly spent the most exciting periods of their careers circumnavigating hordes of rabid fans, persistent, compulsory photo-ops, and suitcases of ticket sales cash, they still broke through as solo song interpreters. The Beatles, by contrast, became a global phenomenon as a group, and a very busy one, in and out of the studio, mostly writing their own music. In keeping with the musical unit’s consistent commitment to innovation, Apple Corps. and Sony Pictures announced a truly revolutionary take on their cinematic biographies. Director Sam Mendes will helm four separate films on the Beatles’ story, each told from the perspective of the individual players.

All four features will roll out theatrically in 2027. This may appear excessive, but it is the only way to cover the narrative properly. Here are some reasons why.

There Will Still Be Calls for Directors’ Cuts

The Beatles routinely risked commercial security by producing tonal saturation. The band’s output was prodigious. They recorded relentlessly, and gave away more than most rock bands. Singles were not included on albums; the group wrote so much music in so short a time, one of their long-players could only be contained on four sides. The Beatles’ real definitive bio, the Anthology series, was over six hours long, and had to be expanded into a very large book, along with three additional music CDs, each with two discs. Peter Jackson’s eight-hour Get Back is only a fraction of the 18-hour documentary he made of the Let It Be footage for his own personal use.

Each Beatles’ Upbringing Rates a Coming-of-Age Standalone

There are no details about the upcoming films. No clues have been dropped on what period it will be set. Four separate motion pictures certainly can carry each member of the band from infancy to death or elder statesmen.