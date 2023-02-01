Disney+ New Releases: February 2023

With its list of new releases for February 2023, Disney+ is going all out to honor one of the biggest Marvel movies of the past year (and the one with the studio’s best Oscar chances yet).

Simply put: February 2023 belongs to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+. The Black Panther sequel arrives to the streaming service on Feb. 1. Wakanda Forever serves as both a fitting sendoff to the iconic Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa and a pretty fun introduction to Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Following the streaming arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Panther party is just getting started. Feb. 8 sees the arrival of Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That will be followed up on Feb. 22 with Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever. Other Marvel titles this month include Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (arriving on Feb. 15, five days after its Disney cable premiere) and a handful of primers to get audiences prepared for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Aside from Marvel, there isn’t much to write home about in February 2023, though Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 and National Treasure: Edge of History continue to plug away.