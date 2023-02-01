Disney+ New Releases: February 2023

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in February 2023 including a whole lotta Black Panther!

Queen Ramona (Angela Bassett) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Photo: Marvel

With its list of new releases for February 2023, Disney+ is going all out to honor one of the biggest Marvel movies of the past year (and the one with the studio’s best Oscar chances yet).

Simply put: February 2023 belongs to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+. The Black Panther sequel arrives to the streaming service on Feb. 1. Wakanda Forever serves as both a fitting sendoff to the iconic Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa and a pretty fun introduction to Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Following the streaming arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Panther party is just getting started. Feb. 8 sees the arrival of Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That will be followed up on Feb. 22 with Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever. Other Marvel titles this month include Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (arriving on Feb. 15, five days after its Disney cable premiere) and a handful of primers to get audiences prepared for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Aside from Marvel, there isn’t much to write home about in February 2023, though Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 and National Treasure: Edge of History continue to plug away.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Wednesday, February 1

New Library Titles

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Dead End Express (S1)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
  • O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 (All Episodes Streaming)
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206 “Tribe”

Friday, February 3

New Library Titles

  • Clan of the Meerkats
  • Life Below Zero (S19)
  • Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, February 8

New Library Titles

  • 7 Toughest Days (S1)
  • Arranged (S1)
  • Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
  • Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
  • Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
  • Forged in Fire (S4)
  • Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
  • Ice Road Truckers (S11)
  • Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
  • The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
  • Rescue Cam (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
  • Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
  • Storage Wars (S14)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors” (Finale)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy”, Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Friday, February 10

New Library Titles

  • 42 to 1
  • The Christmas Consultant
  • Feliz Navidad
  • House of Darkness
  • Liz & Dick
  • People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
  • The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
  • The Santa Con
  • Tommy
  • Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
  • Turkey Hollow
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Disney+ Originals

  • Dug Days: Carl’s Date
  • Marvel Studios Legends: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”

Wednesday, February 15

New Library Titles

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
  • Mars (S1)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Mila in the Multiverse Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Friday, February 17

New Library Titles

  • Inside Airport Lost & Found
  • Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, February 22

New Library Titles

  • To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
  • Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Disney+ Originals

  • The Low Tone Club (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210 “Retrieval”

Friday, February 24

New Library Titles

  • Blow Your Mind
  • Tini: The New Life of Violetta
