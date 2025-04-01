Disney+ New Releases: April 2025

Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 2, and the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again highlight Disney+'s new releases this April

By Brynna Arens
Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2
Photo: Des Willie | Lucasfilm

The long-awaited return of Andor is finally here, as the series returns for a second and final season on April 22. This season will tell the next chapter of Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) life as we watch him become the rebel spy we meet in Rogue One. The stakes are high as the Empire continues to assert its power across the galaxy and the Rebel Alliance rises to fight their oppression.

Doctor Who also returns to Disney+ for another season on April 12. This season, The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who really just wants to go home to Earth. However, there’s a mysterious force at work keeping them from returning, and the two must learn how to work together to face the dangers and enemies that block their path.

Daredevil: Born Again will have its season finale this month as well, with the masked vigilante hanging up his horns (for now) on April 15. This season, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has had to wrestle with a lot this season, both within and without, but when a mysterious new criminal surfaces, he once again feels the call to protect the city as Daredevil.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this April.

Disney+ New Releases – April 2025

April 1
Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)
National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)
RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7 at 6pm PT)

April 3
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

April 4
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

April 7
David Blaine Do Not Attempt (Two New Episodes)
Not Just a Goof (Premiere)

April 8
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT)

April 9
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)

April 11
The Abyss 4K
Pets (Premiere)

April 12
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)
Doctor Who (Season 2 Premiere)

April 15
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Season Finale at 6pm PT)

April 16
Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)
SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)

April 18
Light & Magic (Season 2 Premiere)

April 19
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 2)

April 21
Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)

April 22
ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)
Andor (Season 2 Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT)
Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Premiere)
Guardians of the Galapagos (Premiere)

April 25
Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

April 26
Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 3)

April 29
Andor (Season 2, Three New Episodes at 6pm PT)

April 30
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

