Disney+ New Releases: April 2025

The long-awaited return of Andor is finally here, as the series returns for a second and final season on April 22. This season will tell the next chapter of Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) life as we watch him become the rebel spy we meet in Rogue One. The stakes are high as the Empire continues to assert its power across the galaxy and the Rebel Alliance rises to fight their oppression.

Doctor Who also returns to Disney+ for another season on April 12. This season, The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who really just wants to go home to Earth. However, there’s a mysterious force at work keeping them from returning, and the two must learn how to work together to face the dangers and enemies that block their path.

Daredevil: Born Again will have its season finale this month as well, with the masked vigilante hanging up his horns (for now) on April 15. This season, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has had to wrestle with a lot this season, both within and without, but when a mysterious new criminal surfaces, he once again feels the call to protect the city as Daredevil.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this April.