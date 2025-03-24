Doctor Who Series 15 Episode Titles Tease “Planet Belinda” Mystery

Is there more to the new companion than meets the eye?

By Louisa Mellor | | | Comments count:0
Eveyn Miller in beige dirty pyjamas, Varada Sethu in a yellow coat, and a red robot in Doctor who
Photo: BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

They’re here! The officially stamped episode titles for all eight adventures in the new series of Doctor Who have arrived, and it turns out that the leaks and rumours were… more or less right.

Four of the new episodes have been written by showrunner Russell T Davies (he’s done the first two and last two, and has a co-writing credit on ep three), with three writers making their Doctor Who TV debut and one returning Who screenwriter, Pete McTighe, in the middle. The new eps are titled as follows: 1) The Robot Revolution, 2) Lux, 3) The Well, 4) Lucky Day, 5) The Story & The Engine, 6) The Interstellar Song Contest, 7) Wish World, and 8) The Reality War.

The episode titles were announced with spiffy motion title cards teasing what’s to come in each. Click on the links below to see them, and pay particular attention to a teensy caption at the bottom of the read-out screen in the one for “The Robot Revolution”, which appears to say: “Planet Belinda”.

Screengrab of motion title card for Doctor Who episode "The Robot Revolution" featuring an old-fashioned digital medical device.

We know that Varada Sethu’s new companion’s name is Belinda Chandra, and “The Robot Revolution” will be her first adventure with the Doctor. So, what’s this planet business all about? A coincidence, or a hint that this apparently Earth-based medical companion (she introduces herself as “the nurse” in the series 15 trailer) has more to her than meets the eye…?

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Episode 1: The Robot Revolution

Air date: 12 April

Guest-starring Evelyn Miller, and featuring some shiny, red and lethal-looking robots, this episode will be our introduction to new companion Belinda.

Episode 2: Lux

Expected Air date: 19 April

Set in 1950s Miami, this episode features the voice of guest star Alan Cumming as a cartoon character who steps out of the screen.

Episode 3: The Well

Expected Air date: 26 April

“The Well” is rumoured to be this series’ scariest episode and to feature guest star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Episode 4: Lucky Day

Expected Air date: 3 May

We’re back with Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday and UNIT in this episode featuring a spiky monster and new guest star Jonah Hauer-King. Is he playing podcast host Conrad Clark?

Episode 5: The Story & The Engine

Expected Air date: 10 May

Set in Nigeria, this episode is rumoured to feature the spider god Anansi.

Episode 6: The Interstellar Song Contest

Expected Air date: 17 May

Guest-starring Rylan Clark, this one features Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, alongside guest star Kadiff Kirwan, and is set at the final of the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Episode 7: Wish World

Expected Air date: 24 May

Thought to be the first of a two-part finale, “Wish World” looks like it’s continuing the fantasy theme set up by the arrival of the Toymaker and Fourteen making his salt circle at the edge of the universe.

Episode 8: The Reality War

Expected Air date: 31 May

What do you need for a reality war? A reality bomb? Probably not, but great title nonetheless.

Doctor Who series 15/season two arrives on Saturday April 12 on BBC iPlayer at 8am UK time and BBC One in the UK, and on Disney+ at 12am PT around the world.

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: Doctor WhoNcuti GatwaRussell T DaviesSci-fiUK TV
Louisa Mellor

Written by

Louisa Mellor |

Louisa Mellor is the Den of Geek UK TV Editor. She has written about TV, film and books for Den of Geek since 2010, and for…

Read more from Louisa Mellor

Ad