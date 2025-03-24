Doctor Who Series 15 Episode Titles Tease “Planet Belinda” Mystery

They’re here! The officially stamped episode titles for all eight adventures in the new series of Doctor Who have arrived, and it turns out that the leaks and rumours were… more or less right.

Four of the new episodes have been written by showrunner Russell T Davies (he’s done the first two and last two, and has a co-writing credit on ep three), with three writers making their Doctor Who TV debut and one returning Who screenwriter, Pete McTighe, in the middle. The new eps are titled as follows: 1) The Robot Revolution, 2) Lux, 3) The Well, 4) Lucky Day, 5) The Story & The Engine, 6) The Interstellar Song Contest, 7) Wish World, and 8) The Reality War.

The episode titles were announced with spiffy motion title cards teasing what’s to come in each. Click on the links below to see them, and pay particular attention to a teensy caption at the bottom of the read-out screen in the one for “The Robot Revolution”, which appears to say: “Planet Belinda”.

We know that Varada Sethu’s new companion’s name is Belinda Chandra, and “The Robot Revolution” will be her first adventure with the Doctor. So, what’s this planet business all about? A coincidence, or a hint that this apparently Earth-based medical companion (she introduces herself as “the nurse” in the series 15 trailer) has more to her than meets the eye…?