Doctor Who Series 15 Episode Titles Tease “Planet Belinda” Mystery
Is there more to the new companion than meets the eye?
They’re here! The officially stamped episode titles for all eight adventures in the new series of Doctor Who have arrived, and it turns out that the leaks and rumours were… more or less right.
Four of the new episodes have been written by showrunner Russell T Davies (he’s done the first two and last two, and has a co-writing credit on ep three), with three writers making their Doctor Who TV debut and one returning Who screenwriter, Pete McTighe, in the middle. The new eps are titled as follows: 1) The Robot Revolution, 2) Lux, 3) The Well, 4) Lucky Day, 5) The Story & The Engine, 6) The Interstellar Song Contest, 7) Wish World, and 8) The Reality War.
The episode titles were announced with spiffy motion title cards teasing what’s to come in each. Click on the links below to see them, and pay particular attention to a teensy caption at the bottom of the read-out screen in the one for “The Robot Revolution”, which appears to say: “Planet Belinda”.
We know that Varada Sethu’s new companion’s name is Belinda Chandra, and “The Robot Revolution” will be her first adventure with the Doctor. So, what’s this planet business all about? A coincidence, or a hint that this apparently Earth-based medical companion (she introduces herself as “the nurse” in the series 15 trailer) has more to her than meets the eye…?
Episode 1: The Robot Revolution
Air date: 12 April
Guest-starring Evelyn Miller, and featuring some shiny, red and lethal-looking robots, this episode will be our introduction to new companion Belinda.
THE ROBOT REVOLUTION— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar 🤖 pic.twitter.com/yqnyJHv1nG
Episode 2: Lux
Expected Air date: 19 April
Set in 1950s Miami, this episode features the voice of guest star Alan Cumming as a cartoon character who steps out of the screen.
LUX— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie 📽️ pic.twitter.com/RJa50tJBb9
Episode 3: The Well
Expected Air date: 26 April
“The Well” is rumoured to be this series’ scariest episode and to feature guest star Rose Ayling-Ellis.
THE WELL— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie 🕳️ pic.twitter.com/nGYdMH0mYO
Episode 4: Lucky Day
Expected Air date: 3 May
We’re back with Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday and UNIT in this episode featuring a spiky monster and new guest star Jonah Hauer-King. Is he playing podcast host Conrad Clark?
LUCKY DAY— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar 🍀 pic.twitter.com/DmFQrfn5XB
Episode 5: The Story & The Engine
Expected Air date: 10 May
Set in Nigeria, this episode is rumoured to feature the spider god Anansi.
THE STORY & THE ENGINE— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson 💈 pic.twitter.com/pea1h1LFDZ
Episode 6: The Interstellar Song Contest
Expected Air date: 17 May
Guest-starring Rylan Clark, this one features Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, alongside guest star Kadiff Kirwan, and is set at the final of the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.
THE INTERSTELLAR SONG CONTEST— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UGA6ajiZ5K
Episode 7: Wish World
Expected Air date: 24 May
Thought to be the first of a two-part finale, “Wish World” looks like it’s continuing the fantasy theme set up by the arrival of the Toymaker and Fourteen making his salt circle at the edge of the universe.
WISH WORLD— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/NfjmpG0DWH
Episode 8: The Reality War
Expected Air date: 31 May
What do you need for a reality war? A reality bomb? Probably not, but great title nonetheless.
THE REALITY WAR— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025
Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai 💥 pic.twitter.com/Sz9HztnoMR
Doctor Who series 15/season two arrives on Saturday April 12 on BBC iPlayer at 8am UK time and BBC One in the UK, and on Disney+ at 12am PT around the world.