Disney+ New Releases: April 2023
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in April 2023 including another Star Wars series and the The Mandalorian season 3 finale!
April showers might bring May flowers but on Disney+, April brings us all a heaping dose of Jeremy Renner. That’s right, friends, Disney+’s list of new releases for April 2023 includes the event we’ve all been waiting for: Rennervations.
A balm for those missing the Jeremy Renner app, Rennervations will make use of Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s last name and interest in renovation. Will the show be good? Who knows! But it sounds goofily fun enough and was a great excuse to use that photo of Hawkeye (Renner) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie) enjoying each other’s company.
Elsewhere on Disney+ this month is a whole lot of Star Wars. The season 3 finale of The Mandalorian will premiere on April 19. That will be immediately followed by a fresh Star Wars series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set during The High Republic era, this animated show will follow Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force and hopefully live very long lives far away from Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber.
For those looking to break away from the Star Wars/Marvel duopoly, series Journey to the Center of the Earth premieres on April 5 and movie Peter Pan & Wendy arrives on April 28.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Sunday, April 2
New Library Titles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
- Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
Wednesday, April 5
New Library Titles
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- The Crossover (All Episodes Streaming)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 22
Sunday, April 9
New Library Titles
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
Wednesday, April 12
New Library Titles
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
- Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Rennervations (All Episodes Streaming)
- It’s All Right! (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 23
Friday, April 14
New Library Titles
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
Wednesday, April 19
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- The Mandalorian – Chapter 24
Saturday, April 22
New Library Titles
- Secrets of the Elephants
Wednesday, April 26
New Library Titles
- Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
- Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Matidas: The World at Our Feet (All Episodes Streaming)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
Friday, April 28
Disney+ Originals
- Peter Pan & Wendy