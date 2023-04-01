Disney+ New Releases: April 2023

April showers might bring May flowers but on Disney+, April brings us all a heaping dose of Jeremy Renner. That’s right, friends, Disney+’s list of new releases for April 2023 includes the event we’ve all been waiting for: Rennervations.

A balm for those missing the Jeremy Renner app, Rennervations will make use of Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s last name and interest in renovation. Will the show be good? Who knows! But it sounds goofily fun enough and was a great excuse to use that photo of Hawkeye (Renner) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie) enjoying each other’s company.

Elsewhere on Disney+ this month is a whole lot of Star Wars. The season 3 finale of The Mandalorian will premiere on April 19. That will be immediately followed by a fresh Star Wars series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Set during The High Republic era, this animated show will follow Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force and hopefully live very long lives far away from Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber.

For those looking to break away from the Star Wars/Marvel duopoly, series Journey to the Center of the Earth premieres on April 5 and movie Peter Pan & Wendy arrives on April 28.