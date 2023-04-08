Demon Slayer Season 3: What to Know About the Swordsmith Village Arc

Will Tanjiro Be the Central Character?

If the manga is any indication, the Swordsmith Village arc does not have a character spotlight. This is a deviation from seasons 1 and 2, though there is no questioning that Tanjiro will always be the protagonist. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the focus will exclusively stay on him—or Zenitsu, Inosuke and Nezuko.

Next to Tanjiro, season 2, the Mugen Train arc, focuses heavily on Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira. Rengoku’s lethal battle against the demon Akaza puts out a bright flame, but there will be echoes of his presence in Season 3. Most of the other Hashira still remain shrouded in mystery after the end of the Mugen Train arc. The only others who we meet in seasons 1 and 2 are Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, who trains Tanjiro in Water Breathing and Shinobu Kochu, the Insect Hashira who allows Tanjiro and his friends to recover from battle at the Butterfly Estate. It is almost as if the others are too godlike to touch. This won’t be the case in season 3.

Many new characters will try to ward off demons with Tanjiro in season 3, including several masked swordsmiths along with Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira. These two are not entirely what they seem to be at Tanjiro’s trial. Tokito may still come off as cynical, but his small frame is deceptive when it comes to strength. Mitsuri is also stronger than she appears. Despite her pink hair and schoolgirl skirt, she is not another mahou shoujo stereotype. Both these Hashira display extraordinary power in the manga. You will probably also see a depth of character in them that wasn’t obvious at first glance.

Will Anything from the Red Light District Arc Show Up?

Much of what happens in the Red Light District arc is contained in that arc, so it is understandable why it was cut from the anime series, even though it introduces the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. That doesn’t necessarily mean its most important aspects will not appear in some other way.

The most significant thing about this arc is that Gyutaro, the demon who is finally defeated, is the first of the 12 Kizuki to be killed in a hundred and thirteen years. He was also one of the strongest at the rank of Upper Moon 6. This triggers a gathering of the Upper Moons at the Dimensional Infinity Fortress in the very beginning of the Swordsmith Village arc. Maybe there will be a flashback type of scene that shows exactly how he was taken down. This makes sense because the fight against him is unlike any demon fight that we have seen in the manga or anime so far, since any of the 12 Kizuki, especially Upper Moons, are an entirely different beast from ordinary demons.

Gyutaro is far more difficult to kill for certain supernatural reasons. His death also shakes Kibutsuji’s elite band of demons to their rotten cores, and a flashback of his downfall would explain why they are all so nervous despite their powers.