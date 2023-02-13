10 Awkward Anime Crushes to Make You Feel Better About Dating

Ken is so mesmerized by Rize’s looks and their shared interest for a horror author that he can’t see much else. He has to find out the hard way that she actually lusts for human flesh. The only thing about him that Rize is attracted to is the smell of his blood, which makes her hungry, so she puts on the damsel in distress act for him to walk her home so he can become her prey. You know something is wrong when your date starts growing tentacles. There is also a reason she only goes to that coffee shop—it’s where all the ghouls hang out.

Yato’s Ungodly Attraction to Hiyori in Noragami

Should gods get romantically entangled with humans? Probably not, but that doesn’t keep minor deity Yato from crushing on the mortal Hiyori Iki. He doesn’t exactly pull off godlike moves. It would probably help if he and his sidekick didn’t creep on her in the girls’ bathroom, even though one of his earthly “clients” supposedly called on him from another stall.

Yato’s feelings become more obvious when Kouto Fujisaki kisses Hiyori at a capybara theme park (don’t ask), and he himself almost kisses her. What is really twisted about this is that Fujisaki is no human. He is a spirit who is actually Yato’s dad, and possesses the body of a random human boy to get that kiss, so he can see Yato seethe with jealousy.

Hiyori is also infatuated with his smell for some reason. She constantly swoons over it, but what he actually smells like is a mystery.

Naru Falling for Masked Villain Nephrite in Sailor Moon

So everybody knows that Usagi and Tuxedo Mask are the poster couple of Sailor Moon (are you even an anime fan if you don’t?), but early on in the series, there is an unusual tryst between Usagi’s friend Naru Osaka and a man of mystery. Prowling Tokyo as Masato Sanjouin, Nephrite harvests human energy and tries to trap Usagi using fake love letters that were supposedly from Tuxedo Mask.

Naru is intrigued by whoever is behind these letters. Convinced she’s Sailor Moon, Nephrite meets her at the mall dressed as Tuxedo Mask, though she senses he is not the real deal. He takes advantage of the infatuated teen to suck out her love energy. Unexpectedly, she still falls for “Masato” and tries to protect him from attack, and during his dying breaths, she asks if he would someday like to go out for chocolate ice cream. It borders on absurd.