Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 Review – A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light 

The importance of perseverance and never giving up is pretty par for the course with shonen protagonists and it’s hardly a groundbreaking revelation. That being said, it’s still enough to give focus to this finale’s many fighters, whether it’s Nezuko, Tokito, Tanjiro, or even Muzan Kibutsuji. “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” has its share of highs and lows, but it concludes this season with a satisfying finish that contains some of the most emotionally raw moments from the entire series.

Demon Slayer has never avoided the nitty gritty nature of its diverse demons, but “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” really deconstructs these monsters’ very existence and what they’re designed to do–eat and kill humans–and if it’s possible to transcend that purpose. Nezuko, for instance, is juxtaposed against the creator of all demons, Muzan Kibutsuji, whose similarities aren’t clear until the episode’s final act. It’s helpful to reframe the demon narrative and further pull back the curtain in a season that’s largely reduced demons to unstoppable killing machines.

On that note, the entire Swordsmith Village comes together to put an end to Hantengu in a tense race against daybreak. There’s some satisfying teamwork between Nezuko and Genya, not to mention some heartwarming cooperation between Tanjiro and Tokito where the former obtains the Mist Hashira’s sword as the final ingredient that’s necessary to end this season-long skirmish. Every swing of Tanjiro’s sword is beautifully animated and he taps into unprecedented power through channelling energy from every muscle and vein in his body into a single concentrated blow.

All of this makes for a stunning battle, but this is also what audiences should have been getting all season rather than this slow drip-feed approach to combat and storytelling. It’s a worthy display of Tanjiro’s power, yet in doing so it largely renders the rest of the season’s individual episodes as irrelevant. Demon Slayer fans will likely watch this finale dozens of times before season four, but there’s little incentive to revisit the water-treading events of any of this season’s middle installments.

The finale’s first act really highlights a rabid obsession in Tanjiro to do whatever it takes to execute Hantengu. Tanjiro does a lot of yelling and certainly looks angry, but this could have been a really interesting opportunity to push the show’s hero to a darker place where his Demon Slayer duties overpower common sense and decency. There are so many players in this final fight that it wouldn’t have been difficult for Tanjiro to neglect Genya and Tokito in exchange for Hantengu’s defeat and for them to wonder if he’s headed in the right direction or if his growing Demon Slayer abilities are actually something to worry about.

This finale doesn’t do anything nearly this interesting and it’s instead content to tease such developments while delivering what is, for all intents and purposes, a standard fight. It looks great, sure, but it’s nothing that wasn’t previously accomplished in past battles and there’s not even a reason that this finale needs to be super-sized at 52 minutes. A tighter finale would have left a greater impact than one that simply masquerades as being grandiose due to its extra length. There’s no reason that Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village saga couldn’t have just been a dense movie like Mugen Train.