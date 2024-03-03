Dead Hot Ending Explained: The Brutalizer, Will, What Happened to Peter and More.

From here on out it only gets more complicated so let’s break it down by section.

Who is Will?

Will is actually called Andrew. For a time it looks like he’s an insane chameleon with multiple alter egos including boxing gym coach Pauly P, but in fact he’s an actor who has created a performance art version of 12 Angry Men playing every characters himself, who each have social media personas… Although he’s also apparently a wannabe documentarian who has been investigating Peter’s disappearance with the view to getting a show on Netflix or similar.

Andrew becomes “Will” when he’s hired by a client known only as ‘The Brutalizer’ to go on a date with Elliot and get him to snog him (more on this in a bit). He’s being paid £50,000 to do this (more on this in a bit too!), so he decides to go very method and learn everything he possibly can about Elliot. From here he learns about Peter’s disappearance and, we discover in the finale, becomes obsessed with the case.

Who sets up the finger cake?

That was Andrew. The motive is a bit shaky, but essentially he does it to test Elliot to see if he might be responsible for Peter’s disappearance. He also films unboxing the cake, setting the stage and Elliot’s distraught reaction when he finds it. Which does make you think it’s a bit reckless of the police officer at the scene to take a bite from it – who (other than Andrew) knows what’s in that cake?!

Who is The Brutalizer?

That’s Elliot’s aunt Bonnie. Bonnie is horrendously treated by her mother (Elliot’s grandmother), Francine (Penelope Wilton) who constantly calls her names and strongly favors Elliot. When Elliot was dating Peter his homophobic grandmother cut him off financially but after Elliot’s disappearance, when Elliot allowed her to believe he was no longer gay, she began heavily subsidizing Elliot again and cutting Bonnie out. Bonnie’s plan was to get Andrew to seduce Elliot into kissing him, which she would then photograph to show to her mother. This she does, but Francine bribes her not to mention that to Elliot, thereby keeping Elliot in the closet. Francine has a lot more secrets to keep but, as ever, more on that later…

Why did Bonnie offer such an enormous amount of money to Andrew for the seduction when her own motivation was money? Unclear but it’s a useful plot device.