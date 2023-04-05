Captain America Actor Vents About Disappointing Marvel Role

One of the most impressive signs of the MCU’s might occurred early in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As Cap and Black Widow make their way through a ship held captive by pirates, they’re stopped by the ring leader: Batroc the Leaper. To comic book fans, Batroc was one of the goofier characters in Cap’s rogues gallery, a Frenchman straight out of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, endowed with the power of jumping really well. But in The Winter Soldier, Batroc was played by UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, who proceeded to have a really cool action sequence with Cap.

“If that’s what the MCU can do with Batroc, imagine what they’ll do with Crossbones?” we all thought. Introduced in Captain America #359 as the Red Skull’s enforcer during writer Mark Gruenwald’s legendary run, Crossbones quickly established himself as a formidable counter to Cap, a rough-and-tumble gangster turned ruthless mercenary. So when Crossbones showed up as duplicitous SHIELD Agent Brock Lumlow in The Winter Soldier, played by b-movie stalwart Frank Grillo no less, fans were right to get their hopes up.

Grillo’s Lumlow does suit up as Crossbones in the sequel, Civil War. For about five minutes. And then he gets blown up, never to return again. Even lowly old Batroc got more respect, making a return appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It sucks, and we’re not the only ones who think so. Talking with ComicBook.com, Grillo complained that they “never told a story” about his character. “Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did,” he pointed out. “He’s on the screen for a very fucking short amount of time,” Grillo said. “I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC.”