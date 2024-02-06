Daredevil Born Again Set Photos Confirm New Costume and Returning Marvel Villain

This Daredevil article contains spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York City, which means photos are starting to leak from the show’s sets. Since the widely reported creative overhaul that saw the upcoming Disney+ series change directions, we’ve had our first look at not only the return of Matt Murdock’s best pals, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), but also confirmation that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be running for mayor on the series, just like in the Marvel comics.

Now we’re also getting our first look at the suit Daredevil will wear on the new show. Spoiler: Marvel is ditching the gold and burgundy suit the Man Without Fear wore for his walk of shame on She-Hulk in 2022. It’s also slightly different from the Netflix era one actor Charlie Cox put on for his fight with Maya Lopez in the Echo miniseries.

Pics snapped during a night shoot on the foggy streets of north Brooklyn reveal a suit that’s still much closer to the Netflix look but with a lot more emphasis on the color red, including on the torso and pants. Gone is most of the black trim for a brighter shade of red that better matches the MCU’s comic book-inspired palette of primary colors. The MCU Daredevil also continues to favor a material closer to leather over the mesh of the Netflix era. Overall, the costume looks closer to the comics than it has in the past. We like it.