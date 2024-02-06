Daredevil Born Again Set Photos Confirm New Costume and Returning Marvel Villain
Daredevil is currently shooting in Brooklyn and giving us our best look yet at what's to come on the Disney+ series, including the return of a fan-favorite villain. No, not Kingpin.
This Daredevil article contains spoilers.
Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York City, which means photos are starting to leak from the show’s sets. Since the widely reported creative overhaul that saw the upcoming Disney+ series change directions, we’ve had our first look at not only the return of Matt Murdock’s best pals, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), but also confirmation that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be running for mayor on the series, just like in the Marvel comics.
Now we’re also getting our first look at the suit Daredevil will wear on the new show. Spoiler: Marvel is ditching the gold and burgundy suit the Man Without Fear wore for his walk of shame on She-Hulk in 2022. It’s also slightly different from the Netflix era one actor Charlie Cox put on for his fight with Maya Lopez in the Echo miniseries.
Pics snapped during a night shoot on the foggy streets of north Brooklyn reveal a suit that’s still much closer to the Netflix look but with a lot more emphasis on the color red, including on the torso and pants. Gone is most of the black trim for a brighter shade of red that better matches the MCU’s comic book-inspired palette of primary colors. The MCU Daredevil also continues to favor a material closer to leather over the mesh of the Netflix era. Overall, the costume looks closer to the comics than it has in the past. We like it.
So, what’s Daredevil doing just standing there on the street? Well, according to photos and footage recorded from the set, this scene will feature the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen taking on his archnemesis Bullseye, who is once again played by Wilson Bethel. But instead of just donning his own devil costume, Bullseye will be wearing a much more comic book-y suit, although not the black and white one some fans were hoping for. The Bullseye symbol is also nowhere to be found on the mask, which is kind of a shame. On the new series, he’s got a blue, red, and black thing going on, with a pistol holster strapped to his chest and plenty of other weapons on his belt. Still, better than the Colin Farrell look from the 2003 Ben Affleck movie, right?
The last time we saw this Bullseye, he’d had his back broken by Fisk, leaving him paralyzed on the Netflix series. But he’s dealing with no such issues on the Disney+ show. In new footage, we get to see Daredevil and Bullseye getting into a scrap, with the hero tackling the villain before he can shoot someone in front of Josie’s bar. But who’s Bullseye’s target?
Hopefully not who we think it is. If you remember, Josie’s is the local Hell’s Kitchen dive where Matt, Karen, and Foggy like to unwind after a long day at the office. New scenes shot for the Disney+ series show the trio once again enjoying their time at the watering hole, but are things about to take a turn? Are Matt’s pals in trouble? We only just got Karen and Foggy back, so we sure hope not…
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in 2025.