Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos – Charlie Cox Gets Down to Business as Matt Murdock

With filming on Disney+ Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again now well underway in New York City, star Charlie Cox has been spotted back on set dressed as lawyer Matt Murdock, complete with the character’s iconic red glasses and cane.

Cox is accompanied in the new Born Again set photos by smartly-dressed co-star Nikki M. James (Severence), who plays a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney-fied version of the Netflix show. Marvel has not confirmed the name of James’ character, but she’s rumored to be playing assistant district attorney Kirsten McDuffie, who was once romantically linked to Matt in the pages of Marvel Comics. To be fair, you can’t throw a stone in the Marvel Universe without hitting someone Matt’s been romantically linked to! The old dog.

After helping (ahem) Jennifer Walters out on the West Coast in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last year, Matt appears to be back in NYC on some rather more serious lawyering business. It’s still unclear whether this version of Daredevil will be retaining the altered red and yellow costume he wore on She-Hulk, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any leaks as the shoot embarks on its more action-centric scenes.

In the meantime, you can see Cox and James on the Born Again set below…